18 months after the death of the television host, former chef, travel writer and inspirer of millions, we are just getting used to a world without Anthony Bourdain’s disrespectful mind to serve as a cultural leader.

And that doesn’t mean that the world’s streaming services are not doing their best to develop more unique travel content than ever before. Even James May now has his own (pretty good, one must say) travel show.

But nothing aroused the curiosity to explore the globe like Bourdain.

The last season of Bourdains Parts Unknown, released posthumously, premiered in late 2018. He won six Emmys for it. Now, almost a year after this emotional farewell, we will get his last swan song in the form of a last book, partly written by Bourdain and partly by his long-time assistant Laurie Woolever, entitled World Travel.

“In World Travel, an experienced life is summarized in an entertaining, practical, entertaining and sincere travel guide that gives readers an introduction to some of his favorite places – in his own words,” writes editor Harper Collins.

Image: Courtesy of Harper Collins.

“With important advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid, World Travel offers an important context that helps readers, the reasons why Bourdain found an enchanting and unforgettable place , to understand better.”

Also keep in mind that this is not a posthumous collection of his writings. Bourdain and Woolever intended to publish the guide before he died after they started writing it together while filming Parts Unknown. The two also worked on appetites – Bourdain’s last cookbook – that came out in 2016.

The last thing we heard when we got creative from Bourdain’s estate was the news that his graphic novel Hungry Ghosts should be turned into an animated series. His personal belongings were also auctioned at the end of last year.

