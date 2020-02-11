advertisement

The portrait of Anthony Barboza of the writer and professor Owen Dodson was created in 1979. I was nineteen at the time and I had been friends with Owen for about five years. The acclaimed director lived in Manhattan; for decades he had co-chaired the theater department at Howard University, where he included Toni Morrison, Phylicia Rashad and Robbie McCauley among his students. I escorted him to Barboza’s studio on the East Side, in Manhattan. Owen then looked tired and glamorous around him; this is partly due to the fact that at the start of middle age he suffered from a number of debilitating diseases which made walking difficult. When he needed help, I was often there to lend a hand, but in the studio, I kind of remember Barboza, with considerable effort, positioning Owen on a high bar stool for the photo.

Owen was part of a galaxy of black stars shot in the theater, cinema, publishing, etc., that Barboza was photographing at that time. He called the series “Black Borders” for a number of reasons, one of which was the thick black borders that framed most of the images. The race of his subjects was another: many of them were black and, in a way, bordered on the cultural world that they should have dominated. Looking around Barboza’s studio that day, at work hanging on the walls, I saw photos of Toukie Smith, the model, and Willi Smith, his brother; he died of AIDS in 1987 and his sister would create a foundation that would help advance research on AIDS. But it was in the future. This afternoon, in 1979, was one of the last that I spent with Owen. I felt weighed down by her requests; I wanted my own life, independent and open to the possibility of love, although in retrospect it was not really true. I was as afraid of proximity as Owen. This fear kept us together and separated us.

Owen Dodson, 1979.

Still, our bond was deep, and instead of talking about ourselves – what we needed or wanted from each other – we talked about art and went to the theater and looked at photos of artists like Anthony Barboza. I knew about his work before this afternoon a long time ago. I had seen a part of it in Village Voice and on postcards. And what impressed me a lot about the work was how much it was linked, in terms of style, to the surreal and fascinating portraits that Cecil Beaton had taken of young and talented people from England in the 1920s. I loved these images, and especially how Beaton built worlds filled with aluminum foil, silver and (no doubt influenced by Florine Stettheimer) cellophane to create atmospheres that favored the dream. In his series, Barboza uses backgrounds that sparkle and shine in accordance with the sparkle of the stars in his many fascinating subjects, but there is a depth in his images that did not interest Beaton, who was fascinated by his own surfaces . In his photographs, Barboza put forward the idea that the surfaces – the subject and the decor – not only compliment each other but could collide, creating a kind of tension between the shots of a face or of its sculptural backgrounds. These juxtapositions led me further in his images, and therefore in his intelligence and intuition about people and place.

