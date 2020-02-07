advertisement

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks put in a strong defense on Thursday evening to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-101.

Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 15 rebounds for the fifth game in a row and the 14th time this season.

The Bucks won for the 12th time in 13 games and avenged the 76ers in Philadelphia a one-sided loss on Christmas Day. The 76s completed a 0: 4 road that included losses to Atlanta, Boston and Miami.

Khris Middleton, who was limited to four points in the first half, ended with 20 points and seven rebounds, and point guard Eric Bledsoe added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

76ers Center Joel Embiid ended up with 19 points and 11 rebounds, but was frustrated most of the night, shooting 6 out of 26 from the field and 3 out of 10 from the 3 point range.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 25 points, and Ben Simmons narrowly missed a triple double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Brook Lopez was in an early foul for the goats, but twin brother Robin filled with nine points in 20 minutes while effectively guarding Embiid.

Philadelphia fought with 37.4% shooting and only hit 37 out of 99 shots, although the 76 made 19 out of 45 attempts out of 3-point range.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to give the dollars a 54-51 lead during the break.

Embiid was 1 for 10 from the field and had four points, while Harris led the 76 with 12 points.

Half of the bucks shot 42.6% (23 out of 54) and the 76ers converted 37.5% (18 out of 48).

TEAM GIANNIS

Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James selected their respective teams for the All Star game on February 16 in Chicago. The Giannis team consists of starters Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young and Antetokounmpo, while the LeBron team consists of five starters with James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden. Antetokounmpo tapped Bucks teammate Khris Middleton with his first reserve pick, adding Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry and Donovan Mitchell.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia acquired Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks from Golden State as part of a final trade agreement on Thursday. According to reports, a step has been taken to strengthen the 76ers bank. The Sixers later exchanged James Ennis for Orlando to clear a squad spot for the second round of 2020, and waived Trey Burke to clear another spot. … The 76ers fought 9:19 on the street while setting a 22-2 record at home.

“In general, there is a mental toughness you have to have on the road,” said Brett Brown, 76ers coach. “Sometimes we weren’t dealing with the volume and intensity we needed.”

Bucks: Milwaukee remains on track to become the third NBA team to win 70 games. This would make the franchise into the elite with the Chicago Bulls 1995/96 (72 wins) and the Golden State Warriors 2015/16 (73 wins). Buck’s coach Mike Budenholzer downplayed the 70-win talk, but co-owner Marc Lasry said recently that he thinks the Bucks can join this club and win a championship. When asked before the game, the Bucks coach said there was no issue in the locker room. … The Bucks was at the close of trade, while Eastern Conference candidate Miami took an important step to land former super-sub-warrior Andre Iguodala. Budenholzer believes in the Bucks group. “I feel really good with our team,” said Budenholzer. “We were even better in the first 50 games than last year. The continuity means a lot to us. We have been together for a year and a half, many of us. We believe that is an advantage we have. We will do it in a few years you make a trade and in a few years you don’t make one. ”… George Hill misses a left thigh injury and misses his fourth game in a row on Thursday.

NEXT

76ers: host Memphis on Friday evening.

Bucks: Play at Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

