MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 19 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Devin Bookers 32 points to defeat Phoenix Suns 129-108 on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo reached the 30-point mark for the 26th time and had at least 10 rebounds in 23 of these games. He fell shyly from his fifth triple double this season for the second consecutive game.

All-star colleague Khris Middleton had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Brook Lopez had 17 points. The bucks shot 49.5% and made 15 out of 38 out of 3-point range.

DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 39% and only scored 6 out of 23 from below. Phoenix has lost five out of seven games.

Suns: G Ricky Rubio (right ankle), G Ty Jerome (left calf) and PF Dario Saric (ankle) settled and left coach Monty Williams with only 11 players. … SF Elie Okobo started his third season instead of Rubio and PF Tariq Owens, PG Jalen Lecque and PG Jared Harper from Northern Arizona were recalled from the G-League. Frank Kaminsky and Aron Baynes also sat down. Baynes was active but remained on the sidelines with a hip injury.

Dollars: PG Dante DiVincenzo returned after missing Milwaukee’s Friday game against Denver with a sprained left ankle, but the dollars are still without George Hill, who also missed Friday’s strained right Achilles tendon. … With two free throws at the beginning of the opening quarter, Antetokounmpo put Michael Redd in second place with 2,425 on the franchise’s career list. Milwaukee scored at least 100 points in a 73rd game in a row. … The Bucks have been 27-1 after losing since the start of last season.

Suns: A three-game road trip continues in Brooklyn Monday night. The nets will do without the injured star Kyrie Irving.

Bucks: After a day off on Monday, the Bucks play Tuesday night against rookie Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans.

