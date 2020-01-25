advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Korver and Khris Middleton showed international fans three different ways to score three points in a fourth-inning crowd, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in the first game of the season. regulars at NBA Paris.

Antetokounmpo put up a performance with 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, helping the Bucks win their eighth straight game as they sent the Hornets to their eighth straight loss.

After the teams wrestled in a tie in the 78- to three-quarter mark, Pat Connaughton gave Milwaukee the lead for good with a dunk in the Bucks’ first possession of the fourth.

Then the Milwaukee trio put on a clinic.

Antetokounmpo added three points in a traditional three-point game, making a lineup against him before the free throw was converted.

Korver added three free throws after rallying in a 3-point effort, and Middleton drained a 3-point jumper from beyond the arc, leading an 11-2 burst that opened up an 89-80 advantage.

The Hornets, making their regular-season debut in the Atlantic, came no closer than six the rest of the way.

Playing an NBA regular-season game in Europe almost exactly five years after beating the New York Knicks in London, the Bucks fought in an uphill battle for the better part of three quarters.

Devonte ‘Graham treated European fans with a rarity – a four-point play – and combined with Terry Rozier to make all of Charlotte’s records in a 12-4 lead to start the game.

The Hornets led by as many as nine in the quarter and maintained a 55-50 lead at the half.

Milwaukee finally drew in a Donte DiVincenzo tip with 24.8 seconds left in the third period, producing a 78-all tie and setting the stage for the Bucks’ fourth-quarter draw.

Eric Bledsoe pinned Antetokounmpo by 20 points for the Bucks, who had outscored the Hornets 137-96 in their only previous meeting this season.

George Hill scored 16 points from the Milwaukee bench while Middleton finished with 14 and Brook Lopez had 12.

The Bucks occupy the Hornets 50.6 percent to 37.2 percent.

The Superior bench player kept Charlotte in the game, with backup Malik Monk leading all scorers with 31 points while Marvin Williams added 18.

Graham finished with 19 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds, while Rozier added 13 points.

Williams and Graham hit four 3-pointer pieces as Charlotte defeated Milwaukee 42-30 from behind the arc.

