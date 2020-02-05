advertisement

NEW ORLEANS – Giannis Antetokounmpo had the strength and the flair to surpass the sensation of newcomer Zion Williamson in the last double-digit triumph for NBA leader Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 17 rebounds and the Bucks defeated New Orleans by 120-108 on Tuesday evening.

“He is the former MVP,” said Williamson when asked about his first experience with Antetokounmpo. “It’s like competing against a great player. You are doing as much as you can to slow him down.”

The pelicans have had a hard time slowing down Antetokounmpo, as have many teams this season – especially lately. The Greek star now has at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in each of his last four games.

Antetokounmpo was also a factor in defense. While he usually blocks the ball and comes too late to try to block or rebound, in New Orleans he had a chance to protect Williamson and even dynamic winger Brandon Ingram.

“I’m proud of it and when I get the chance to protect a man 1 to 1, I like it,” said Antetokounmpo, whose defensive highlights were to catch Williamson from behind after a quick break and kick him out of the box.

On the offensive, Antetokounmpo’s physical dominance emerged as he flipped the ball from his left hand to his right and pushed it off the glass as the pelican guard Jrue Holiday pulled his left arm by force to prevent him from hitting a hit to achieve by foul.

Khris Middleton scored 20 for the Bucks, who were 61-58 behind at halftime but lost 42 points in the third quarter when they led by 19 points.

Ingram scored 32 points and Williamson had 20 for the pelicans, which were close to seven in the fourth quarter before the Bucks stopped the tide and improved from home to 20-4 this season.

“Good win on the road,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “We liked the way our defense got better as the game progressed.”

Milwaukee aggressively defended Williamson, constantly rejecting him or defiling him with multiple defenders, and often tossing him to the ground.

“We gave him a lot of people who look very different to him,” said Antetokounmpo. “I was just trying to guess him, I was just trying to make it as difficult as possible. You know he’ll try to go left, overwhelm who protects him, try to get strong, and the guys behind it have to be active. “

It seemed to be paying off. Williamson was 5 out of 19 shooting with four sales, and New Orleans was minus 11 with him on the field.

“It was very physical,” said Williamson. “It was one of those evenings when I couldn’t drop my second jump layup. It was very frustrating, but my teammates were in my ear and told me to go ahead.”

Williamson held its own at the beginning of the fourth quarter. His unbalanced swimmer when he jumped into the lane reduced the bucks’ lead to 103-96, 9:26 before the end.

Later Williamson tore a rebound from Antetokounmpo under the Milwaukee basket, pulled a foul and hit two free throws to cut it 107-100.

But The Bucks responded with Brook Lopez’s catch-up and Wesley Matthews’ fifth 3-hand to increase their lead to 12.

Matthews demoralized New Orleans by reliably hitting the 3’s in transition. He hit five from deep and finished with 17 points.

“He was focused. He played defense. He threw shots down. He spoke to everyone, ”said Antetokounmpo. “It was wonderful.”

In contrast, the pelicans missed 35 of their 49 attempts from the 3-point range and only hit three out of 19 in the second half.

TIP-INS

Bucks: It managed to outperform the opponents with 12.4 points per game and almost reached this average. … Achieved their best NBA average of 120 points per game. … Reach the 110-point mark for an 11th game in a row. … Improved their NBA best performance to 43: 7 with their 11th win in 12 games.

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball had 11 points and 14 rebounds. … JJ Redick scored 13 points. … Williamson was 10 out of 14 from the free throw line. New Orleans shot 38.8% (38 out of 98).

NOT WITHOUT IMPRESSION

The Bucks players talked a lot about Williamson after their first close look at him.

“He’s a beast, man,” said Middleton. “He’ll have a damn good career. He’s a smart player. He creates so much power in that color with the ball in his hands. He’ll also learn to be a better player, which I think is scary.”

Antetokounmpo added: “He will be a good player in the coming years. … He just has to stay healthy and he will have a bright future.”

NEXT

Dollar: hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening.

Pelicans: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday evening.

