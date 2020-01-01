advertisement

December 28, the 7th night of Chanukah, was to be a festive celebration at a synagogue in Monsey, New York. But it was a night of terror, ending with five seriously injured by a machete striker.

Had it not been for the actions of a brave warrior again using a small table and thinking quickly from the people in the neighboring synagogue who barricaded the doors, it could have been much worse.

North American Jews are seeing an almost daily reminder that anti-Semitism was once thought to be just a crisis in Europe and the Middle East has now reached these shores. The Jews are again targeted, shot.

Only in New York…

August / September saw four violent anti-Semitic attacks taking place behind, and an attack on a Jewish person almost daily in the last week of December:

December 24: Young men throw drinks, shout explicitly and anti-Semitic Slavs to a Jewish man. One Jewish man hit the back of his head while another filmed the attack.

December 25: A man wearing a yarmulke is punched in the face

Dec. 26: Jewish woman struck on head while walking with her son

December 27: Man threatens to hit Chabad World Headquarters. The woman strikes a group of three Jewish women.

December 30: In two separate incidents, a group of black teenagers physically assaulted a Jewish man in the street.

And all this comes off the heels of the horrific anti-Semitic Jersey City shootings at a December 10 kosher grocery store.

While there were many human casualties, what added insult was the victim of the truth: officials declined to identify where this hatred came from. The attackers were not al-right, Caucasian MAGA hat-wearing Trump fans. However, this seemed to be the favorite narrative of the political class and the pundit.

The Jersey City striker, a black man, was inspired by “Black-Jewish” racists and anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan. Although this did not stop politicians from pointing the finger at the white supremacist shoemaker, as Congressman Rashida Tlaib’s tweet did (but was later deleted).

Monsey’s alleged assailant, also a black man, was driven by Nazism. Unfortunately, the voices of the community and officials cannot support themselves.

Avi Benlolo, director of the Canadian Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, said in a television interview that these acts were prompted by “white supremacists” and “hatred on campus.” Erin Biba, a fact-checker working for NBC News and the BBC blamed it on you – white supremacy. (Biba has since deleted her entire Twitter account).

In a major perversion of the facts, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio went on to blame Donald Trump and “rhetoric from Washington.”

Enablers, everyone. You cannot treat the disease unless you correctly identify the symptoms.

As expected, Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio (both Democrats) spoke of their anger and dismay after the stabbing in Monsey. Quite compulsory, perfect, expected boilerplates. But the time for desirable namby-pamby speeches-replete with bright cheerful cheer … is over.

“Words are free,” former Brooklyn MP Dov Hikind paused. “Jews in New York are sick and tired of tweets condemning anti-Semitism. We don’t need tweets, we don’t need press conferences, we need action and we need it now!”

“Find me a person,” he urged the political elite, “who is doing something … we want to know the plan. There is no plan now. It will happen again and again.”

Since there is apparently no plan, and the political class is only polite enough to offer podium breaks and “punishment,” people are now taking matters into their own hands. The Jews have taken it upon themselves to pack their weapons, some with assault weapons.

Curtis Sliwa, of the New York Guardian Angels, also jumped into action. In a powerful and haunting media interview, he said Cuomo and de Blasio did not have “onions” to do much more than provide empty plates. He, as one of his security details, is now patrolling the streets of New York and says they will do nothing to stop an attack. And he means. We know this because for three months after the 1991 Brooklyn riots the Angels erected the sidewalk to keep the roads safe. Here’s the kicker: none of the angels are Jewish, but they all believe that “an attack on the Jews is an attack on us all.”

We can learn a thing or two from Sliwa, the armed Jews and the councils of the Hikind Assembly.

First: Now is the time to train armed security guards – not just security cameras – in all Jewish schools and synagogues. And attention must be on the state to protect its most vulnerable citizens. Pressure must be dealt with by any elected official until they realize that campaign donations and votes will be in jeopardy if they do not act immediately.

This remains one of the teachings of the Holocaust: Jews will always remain a target, and we must use force if necessary to save lives.

Second: we need to inoculate the next generation. All schools should have a mandated curriculum on anti-Semitism, the Holocaust, and how hate is manifested. It is good enough that the education system has lost time teaching children about LGBTQ issues; surely they can spare a moment to talk about the world’s oldest hate.

This remains another teaching of the Holocaust: ignorance and hatred can spread like cancer; it has to stop, and stop early.

Third: The political class must strengthen the perpetrators of any hate crime. Crickets … by the same elected officials, in the immediate release of Tiffany Harris, the repentant author of the Dec. 27 physical assault on three Orthodox women. He gave each anti-Semitic assailant permission that their crime could go unpunished.

And that remains yet another teaching of the Holocaust: hatred flourishes when good people sit on the margins.

International Remembrance Day for Holocaust victims is coming, January 27, 2020, and it’s a good time to ask those in positions of power if they really understand the great lessons. Press them, close the button, try it.

Because Tweets, speeches, condolences, press releases and the sacrifice of truth at the altar of political correctness is really a saliva in the face for “Never Again.”

