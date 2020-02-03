advertisement

Okay, before we share the details of this deal, we must precede it by saying that if you already own an Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker and you’ve paid the full price, you should definitely not feel bad. Anyone who has used the Anova Nano even once, knows that it is the best smartphone-connected sous video there is. It is indeed a bargain for the regular price of $ 99, but you will find it available today on Amazon for just $ 86.79. That’s a great price, but if you don’t need it that fast, you can save an extra $ 2.04 by choosing free no-rush shipping and you only pay $ 84.75!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME: Never again cook well or for too long. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly prepared meals, whatever is on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and control your cook from your phone via Bluetooth.

WHAT TO COOK: Sous video cooking is the perfect level of doneness for almost any food of your choice. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to retain taste and moisture during the cooking process results in an unparalleled texture and taste.

SMALL BUT MIGHTY: Nano is nearly 2 centimeters smaller than the original Anova Precision Cooker, small enough to fit in your kitchen drawer for quick and easy storage, but powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four. Nano easily attaches to any storage jar or container with a fixed clamp and is made of super durable plastic that is easy to clean.

EASY TO USE: Simply attach the Precision Cooker to your own pot or container, fill the pot or container with water, put your food in a sealed bag and cook manually with the built-in controls or from your phone with the Anova app.

CUSTOMER PROMISE: Designed in San Francisco, CA with a 2-year anniversary. Anova delivers thousands of sous video recipes for free in the Anova app, made for chefs of all levels by award-winning chefs and home cooks. The numbers speak for themselves – with more than 60 million units sold to date and half a million # Anovafoodnerds worldwide, you could say that people love to cook with Anova. Try it yourself and discover why with our 100-day money back.

