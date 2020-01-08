advertisement

What can we expect in the housing market this year, as the new year is now a week old and there are a number of forecasts and data on property prices?

There are some positive signals for those who want to climb the property manager.

Real estate website Daft saw a decline in real estate prices last year for the first time since 2012. The Daft report showed that the cost of an average residential unit at the end of December was € 250,766, 1.2 percent below the previous year.

There was a similar issue in a report on the MyHome.ie real estate website owned by the Irish Times.

The report for the fourth quarter of 2019 prepared by the stockbroker Davy showed that the average selling price for a house in the Republic increased by 0.72 percent compared to the same period in the previous year to EUR 267,000. This was 0.45 percent below the previous year’s value.

Good if you buy, bad if you try to sell. The uncertainty surrounding the Brexit was partly to blame, while the central bank’s mortgage regulations limited lending.

It is clear that we are not building enough apartments. This is the only way we can ever catch up in Dublin

The financial regulator recently estimated that property prices would have increased another 26 percent if the macroprudential rules that first-time buyers required a 10 percent deposit and a limit on loan payment to 3½ times their income had not been applied.

Without a doubt, the residential property market has slowed. Last year, 54,963 sales were recorded in the official residential property price register – 2,239 fewer than in 2018. This is not good for buyers or sellers.

Performance increases

It is positive to note that the production of new residential properties is increasing. In 2018, around 17,995 new apartments were completed, with different forecasts for the past year. The number was over 21,000 (the final number has not yet been determined).

The negative is that, according to the central bank, we will have to build 34,000 new houses annually by 2030. This figure could even increase to 51,000 units if household formations moved to the UK level.

That’s why we fall behind in the race every year to catch up. And it is clear that we are not building enough apartments. This is the only way we can ever catch up in Dublin.

One company that significantly increased housing stock in 2019 was Ireland-listed home builder Glenveagh Properties, which sold 844 units over the year and had sales of 284 million euros.

Apartments … the key to further developing housing in Dublin. File photo: Aidan Crawley / Bloomberg / Getty

The company’s average selling price rose a palatable 16 percent to EUR 332,000. This reflects the “significant deliveries” of starter home programs and the sale of 90 units at Herbert Hill in Dundrum.

The sale of Dundrum underlines the current nature of the Irish property market. Glenveagh sold the development – which is located next to the city center of Dundrum – for 55 million euros to the German investor Realis. That corresponds to a healthy average price of 611,000 euros each.

In return, Realis is reportedly planning a 25-year agreement with the district government of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown that will pay up to € 3,000 per month to rent these properties to house those on the list of social housing.

This would set a high standard for people who try to rent in the area on their own and who then have difficulty saving the deposit required by the central bank to buy a house, which would be financially cheaper than paying them sky-high rents.

In addition, 90 residential units (right next to the green Luas line) were taken off the market and sold to young couples looking for well-located properties to buy.

Such deals are becoming more common in the Irish market, where funds can issue large checks to secure properties for rent in prime locations.

It’s hard to imagine builders pushing the button on new buildings until they know the shape of the next government and their likely real estate policies

In October last year, Realis agreed to the forward purchase of the 56 apartments that the Marlet Property Group will deliver in Dublin’s southern port areas as part of its Ropemaker Place program. These are likely to be rented to well-paid Googlers and Facebookers who work in the area.

Rent hat

Real estate broker Lisney yesterday released its outlook for the residential property market. Its managing director Duncan Lyster predicted that price growth will be only slightly positive this year, while rental prices are unlikely to exceed the government-set rent pressure zone limit.

This upper limit is 4 percent, which means little consolation for those who have already paid through the nose to have a roof over their heads. And the roof is probably leaky or leaky.

An element of market uncertainty will at least be eliminated when Boris Johnson finally closes Brexit at the end of the month. However, this could be replaced by concerns about a no-deal scenario for the upcoming trade talks. Conclusion with the European Union by the end of 2020.

The upcoming general election is another way for a politician or other person to make a disposable comment on the housing crisis that could frighten the market. It’s hard to imagine builders pushing the button on new buildings until they know the shape of the next government and their likely real estate policies.

In short, it is likely that the Irish real estate market will not work for another year. Slightly fewer malfunctions than in 2019, but still malfunctions. Happy New Year.

