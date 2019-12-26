advertisement

PENNSYLVANIA, – It’s the holidays and many people take to the road during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

After the new year it becomes more expensive to ride the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“It’s hard to keep up,” says Greg Fabian.

From January 5, tolls will increase by 6% for both EZ Pass and cash customers in what has been an annual tradition throughout the state since 2009.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission already announced the increase in July.

The Turnpike committee says that part of the money is used to improve roads and to finance projects in the Commonwealth.

“I know that the turnpike is usually free of snow and ice. They use a lot of salt on it and it is a costly thing, but I think the rise in tolls is more than necessary, especially for people who don’t have an EZ Pass, “said John Davis, Mill City.

This is the 12th consecutive year that the toll in Pennsylvania is increasing.

Drivers using the turnpike often wonder whether the rise in tolls will ever stop.

“I just think it’s quite a bit of money to raise every year. This is a turnpike, I don’t know if it’s a money maker for them or what the deal is, but you might think we should stop the increases,” said Fabian.

