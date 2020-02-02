advertisement

SENBOKU, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 24: Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury celebrates during the second day of the Fazi Tazawako Women’s World Ski Championships on February 24, 2019 in Senboku, Akita, Japan.

Matt Roberts / Getty Images

Has become the old hat for Michael Kingsbury.

advertisement

Or maybe the old white cowboy hat.

Kingsbury, who entered the FIS Mckenzie Freestyle World Cup, had missed the top step of the podium at Canada’s Olympic Park only once since 2011, added another stetson to his collection, cementing his number one ranking. in the world with one more win.

The 27-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., Posted a score of 89.09 in the men’s final men’s round to claim champagne. It is not difficult for fans at COP Saturday afternoon to see why he is the most accomplished moguls skier ever.

“The magic of Calgary …”, upset the 2018 Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion. “Probably it’s something in the water that works for me here. I always manage to pull it at the right time. I like to perform in Calgary. I like that course; the slight change of pitch helps my skiing style. how to race well here.

“They (the white hats given to the medalists) are in my room at my parents’ house. I try to keep them all. Cool good, a little souvenir.”

It was, surprisingly, Kingsbury’s 60th World Cup victory.

“It never gets old,” he admitted. “There is a different strategy after every win. Today, I changed from qualifying; I didn’t like it as much as the right line. I thought the skiers on the left course were having a better touch with snow, so I decided to change this morning In the super final, I knew what to do.

“Days like this are so much fun,” he added. “‘It’s motivating to wake up in the morning. I’ve always dreamed of skiing the World Cups and having to live my dream every day. You can ask it to Federer or Djokovic or Nadal … they earn a lot and they don’t tire of playing and it’s the same for me. I love skiing and the chance to win. I’m just loving my life. “

Sweden’s Walter Wallberg took second (85.10), while Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Reikherd took third (84.19). Japan’s Ikuma Horishima, ranked second in the district and Kingsbury’s biggest threat, was a surprising fifth.

“It’s a super friendly rivalry,” the Canadian said. “During the summer, when we’re doing our training, we write to each other. He’s the guy that is pushing me the most now. We’re doing a lot of similar things in our dance. I help him and he help me it helps. I think we’re taking the sport to another level. I’ve had it in the past with Alex (Bilodeau) and now I have it with him. “

The elements were raw for competitors in both the men’s and women’s finals, with heavy rain and wind throwing an extra challenge in the process. The rain subsided before the men went.

“I was trying to get as much information as possible within a short time,” Kingbury said. “It was similar to training, maybe a little bit sticky in the jump. Thank you so much to (his Canadian colleague) Laurent Dumais for letting me know after he led what the course was like. That’s why we’re a team.”

In the women’s mogul, French senior skier Perrine Laffont made it 5-for-5 at the World Cups this season, posting a score of 81.22. Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Galysheva came in second (80.69), while Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe was third (79.84).

“I gave away everything I had,” one happy Laffont said. “I just said just go out and have fun and see what you can do. What a day.

“The rain came right after my run, so much rain, and I was afraid they would cancel the super final and I was in fourth place. I was like cross fingers, I need the final.”

Dufour-Lapointe entered the event ranked fifth on the World Cup stage.

“I was actually more excited and disciplined to do these new scams, even though I’m scared like hell,” she explained. “But if I push myself, those results will happen. That’s why I’m proud and happy about my skiing today because it was a really difficult course.

“For conditions, what is really difficult for us is snow confidence, because we really don’t know what to expect, so it’s a little difficult to be sure of our skiing. But we have to stick to plan. You don’t have a choice. If you want to jump on that podium, you have to give it your all, even if it’s raining, foggy or windy. “

advertisement