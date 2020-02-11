advertisement

Chris English @CourierEnglish

Tuesday

February 11, 2020 at 2:37 pm

A contractor wants to place the supermarket with petrol pumps at Holland Road 287 in the Dutch part of the municipality.

Northampton could get another big new Wawa.

The developer Provco Pinegood Northampton proposes a 5,585 square meter shop with eight petrol stations for a 2.5 hectare property on 287 Holland Road in the Dutch part of the municipality. It is near the intersection of Holland Road and Rocksville and Buck streets.

Wawa will acquire the property from the Wrights family and would demolish the family home on the property if the business plans are approved, said Northampton Zoning and Planning Director Mike Solomon.

Use is permitted in the C-2 Commercial Village overlay area where the property is located, he added. The developer did not request zoning variances, said Solomon.

The data for the developer, who should appear before the community planning commission and the supervisory board, have not yet been determined, he added.

Solomon said he wasn’t sure whether the new store would replace a smaller nearby Wawa on Holland Road. Company officials could not be reached immediately for comment.

There is also a new Wawa that recently opened in the Richboro part of Northampton.

In the neighboring Newtown Township, about three kilometers away, a developer suggests a Wawa with gas pumps of a very similar size, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the Newtown ring road on Upper Silver Lake Road.

In this case, the developer has contested the common municipal development ordinance for Newtown Township, Upper Makefield and Wrightstown, as no combined use of supermarket and gas pump is intended.

A draft for the proposed Northampton Wawa can be viewed on the northampton.com township website.

