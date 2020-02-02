advertisement

From the Grand Slam nemesis of San Miguel Beer to the spoiler of another record offer by the Beermen in the Filipino basketball association.

This is the passion that coach Tim Cone has been pursuing for the third time in four title fights for the Governors’ Cup after Barangay Ginebra’s recent masterful conquest of Meralco. With two reliable recruits in Stanley Pringle and now healthy Jared Dillinger, Cone had declared the Gin Kings ready to challenge the beers in their bid for a record-sixth consecutive Philippines Cup, the crown jewel of the usual three-conference format The 45th season of the Pro League begins on March 1st.

Cone was the last coach to win the 2014 Grand Slam known as the All-Filipino Cup with the San Mig Coffee team, which was successful in the Commissioner’s Cup and the Governors’ Cup. The San Miguel Das Corp. franchise company won Cone for Ginebra in 2015. Thanks to Justin Brownlee’s import, the Gin Kings have won four of their last eight overseas-enhanced tournaments.

The Beermen took over the position of the Philippine cup winner under coach Leo Austria in 2015 and remained at the top with their title wins over the sister teams Ginebra in 2017 and Magnolia in 2018 and last year. But Brownlee and Ginebra were a big obstacle for the beers. A Grand Slam came twice during a conference. The Gin Kings eliminated beer in the 2017 Governor Cup quarter-finals and doubled the feat at the same stage of the tournament last year.The Leo Awards, which preceded this year’s opening program, are expected to once again account for an enormous number of SMEs as a tower.

How Cone deals with Fajardo by placing his two great men in Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter will be an interesting side effect of this year’s battle, as will the expected confrontation with former teammate Christian Standhardinger, who has become a top center for NorthPort has developed.

Meanwhile, we welcome the decision of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) to honor gymnast Caloy Yulo with the Presidential Award during the annual SMC PSA Awards Night on March 6th at the Manila Hotel.

Yulo is the undisputed star of the Philippines team who received the Sportsman of the Year PSA award for regaining the overall championship of the 30th Southeast Asian Games last November.

After winning the men’s gymnastics world championship in Germany for this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Yulo won two gold and five silver medals at the SEA Games. INQ

