Another big, renowned chain is leaving Perth, prompting emergency calls for negotiations with downtown merchants.

The Disney store in Perth, which will close on January 25.

Disney announced the closure of its Fair City subsidiary, with the loss of ten jobs.

The toy store, opened with great fanfare in May 2018, will close before the end of the month.

The news comes as fears grow for the future of the flagship department store Beales. The owners revealed on Monday that the chain was on the verge of collapse unless it could find a last-minute buyer.

Disney did not comment on the closure of its store in St John’s Mall, but a sign in the window said to customers, “Thank you for being our guest. This store will close on Saturday January 25. “

He says the nearest Disney store will be at Gyle Shopping Center in Edinburgh, more than 40 miles away.

The latest closure prompted local SNP deputy Pete Wishart to call a meeting with downtown merchants to explore options for the future and avoid further losses.

Disney recruited 13 people when the store opened.

Derek Martin, Marketing Director for St John’s, said, “We were delighted to welcome the Disney store to the St John’s Mall in early 2018 as it was a great addition to the downtown retail mix. Perth.

“We were obviously very keen to keep the pop-up store open and every effort was made to ensure their continued occupation.

“We are continuing our efforts to find new tenants for the mall and Perth.”

The Perth branch opened about a year after the Disney Store at Dundee’s Marketgait was closed.

Wishart, who hailed the revival of employment two years ago, said he was “saddened” by this decision.

“It is obviously very sudden for the staff and for the customers and it will be a blow for many, given the short time that the store has been open.

“I am very concerned about the number of closings and rumors of closures in central Perth and will seek to convene a meeting with downtown merchants alongside John Swinney MSP as soon as possible.

“Although there appears to be a national trend for high street chains reducing the number of stores they have, it is important to look locally to see if there is anything we can do to help reverse this trend.

“I will speak to the organizations concerned in the coming days to make sure that everything is done to guarantee future jobs for the staff affected by this announcement.”

Swinney described the Disney store announcement as “another setback for our downtown area.”

He said, “This is desperately sad news for the staff members concerned. I am particularly concerned about the sudden nature of the closure and the lack of warning given to employees. “

Conservative Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser said the closure would be “another loss for Perth”.

He called on the Scottish government to reduce the “burden” of trade rates for independent retailers like Beales.

“I think the high level of commercial rates is a major factor in the pressure on the High Street retail stores,” he said.

