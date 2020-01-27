advertisement

If you watch Legacies episode 11 in The CW next Thursday, it will feel unexpected. After all, much of this show is about turning something you know upside down.

To thank some of what’s next in “What Cupid Problem?” If it appears, the authors will do so with the said character front and center. What we know about this Cupid is that on the surface they have at least something of the appearance that you know from tradition – you know, one who often has to do with a currency of love and romance.

However, there may be something darker beneath the surface, and that something just looks a bit demonic. The way the promo ends is pretty shocking, suggesting that this is another monster to deal with in the Salvatore School world.

As entertaining as it may be, we believe there is a bigger question that will lie beneath the surface – and that’s really that simple. When do we get Kai Parker? We know that some characters get very close to that character, and it lets you start asking some of these questions when Chris Wood will actually raise his head. It should happen in the next episodes, but at the moment it doesn’t look like the writers are in a hurry. They want to set up the story and raise some of the stakes before they see what he’s done so far. It gets exciting and could set the stage for a lot of the episodes of this season.

Consider this episode altogether as a weird story before Valentine’s Day straight from the underworld.

What do you want to see when it comes to Legacies Season 2, Episode 11?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

