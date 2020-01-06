advertisement

The second round selection in 2016 missed nine of his first 17 games this year in Western Michigan

If Wade Allison had doubts about becoming a professional in Western Michigan before his senior season, it’s probably over now.

He needed the extra time and still needs more as the flyers selected in Bronco’s fourth year and 2016 second round are still trying to get well and stay that way. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in January 2018 and was still out of order this summer. The recovery took longer than he or the doctors had expected.

Allison has missed four games this season after scoring a goal on consecutive evenings, and returned from another five game absence on Friday night when Western Michigan linked Notre Dame 1-1 in the first half of a home game.

“It’s difficult to always be hurt. You always catch up where you were,” said Allison. “You can never get in the form of a game. You’re just trying to catch up to get the first one out of the way. It feels good. I felt good on the ice, felt comfortable out there. I felt like we played a really good game as a team.

“It was definitely a roller coaster ride. The season has not been the way I want it to be, but that’s life. You have to roll with the blows and control what you can control. Now that I am back and my last injuries are behind me, i’m ready to go and i’m excited. “

Something that could raise your head again in the future?

“There are a couple of things that are still going on, but for the most part I’m feeling fine,” said Allison. “I feel good.”

This has become an issue for Allison, a power forward that the Flyers have high hopes for.

Players with entry-level contracts are more important than ever. This is one of the reasons why the loss of Oskar Lindblom now hurts flyers.

With Allison playing NCAA and now 22, he’s probably a bit more advanced than a major junior or just a graduate. He is expected to sign his ELC when the season in Western Michigan is over, but they are number 19 in the country on USCHO.com and Allison said “there is no cap on this group” when they try to make a run for a National Championship. His interests lie there now, even though he keeps a close eye on the team that designed him.

“I watch TV all the time,” said Allison. “I pay a little attention to it, but at the same time I’m here at Western and that’s exactly what lies ahead. I don’t look too far ahead. I have to take care of my business here now and hopefully give myself an opportunity with the flyers one day . “

All statistics by Saturday

Wade Allison, right wing, Western Michigan University (NCAA)

Age: 22 years

Height / weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Acquired: Selection of the second round in 2016 (52nd round)

This season: 8 games, 1 goal, 2 assists

The Skinny: It wasn’t a great season for Allison because of the injuries, but he’s playing a physical game. If he can stay healthy and become a professional for the rest of the season, he has the tools to be part of the NHL soon. Any bite or physical condition that the current flyers lack is a box that Allison might one day check.

Brad Schlossman, college hockey writer at Grand Forks Herald: “Allison missed 40 percent of the games in West Michigan last season, and he missed nine out of 17 this season with two separate injuries. In the eight games Allison played, he has a goal and two assists, which is far less than he can compile. If Allison is healthy and playful, she is a talented offensive player with a good pace, a rocket and a strong stick. He returned from injury on Friday night and everyone will be watching him closely in the second half of the season. “

