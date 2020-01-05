advertisement

The Vancouver Giants gained another tough point in a 3-2 thrashing loss to the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday (January 4) in the Okanagan.

Tristen Nielsenand Holden Katzalay secured goals for the Giants while goalkeeper David Tendeck stopped 34 shots fired his way.

advertisement

Pavel Novak and Liam Kindree responded with goals in regulation for Kelowna while Conner McDonald’s goal in the third round helped to clinch Kelowna’s first win of the season against Vancouver.

Roman Basran made 23 saves in Kelowna’s net.

READ ALSO: The Vancouver Giants picked up a point in the 2-1 OT loss to the Kamloops Blazers

In the first period, Liam Kindree opened the scoring for Kelowna by a shot from the right wing circle at 16:32. Jadon Joseph and Elias Carmichael earned assists.

Just 25 seconds late, the Giants responded when Holden Katzalay rolled into a high slot and defended his first goal in the WHL passing Roman Basran. Seth Bafaro and Zack Ostapchuk provided the assists.

After a scoreless second period, Tristen Nielsen moved the Giants ahead 2-1 when his shot from the right flank dropped Roman Basran to 4:21. Connor Horning and Milos Roman both helped Nielsen’s 18th goal.

The return came from the Rockets at 11:04 a.m. when Pavel Novak parked himself in the left circle and in the one-man house a Conner McDonald ice pass to tie the score.

There were no records of overtime.

In exchange:

KEL – Ethan Ernst – Mis

VAN – Justin Sourdif – Target

KEL – Matthew Wedman – Target

VAN – Cole Shepeard – Miss

KEL – Conner McDonald – Target

VAN – Tristen Nielsen – Miss

Final Result: Kelowna 3 – Vancouver 2 (Shootout)

Three stars:

Conner McDonald (KEL), Trevor Wong (KEL) and Tristen Nielsen (VAN)

READ ALSO: VIDEO: The Vancouver Giants win one against Kelowna

Vancouver is up against Kelowna now sitting at 3-0-0-1.

During their course of seven playoff games against B.C. Division, Giants went 3-2-1-1.

The Giants went 0-0-1-1 on their weekend trip to two weekend games against Kamloops and Kelowna.

David Tendeck stopped 79 of the 83 shots he faced this weekend for a save percentage of 0.951.

With the added point, the Giants sit Kelowna five points back for third in B.C. Position of separation.

Holden Katzalay was the seventh giant this season to score his first goal in the WHL. The Giants are 6-0-0-1 this season when a player scores their first goal in the WHL.

The Giants road record now sits at 9-9-1-1.

The Giants ’next match goes on Friday, Jan. 10 in Spokane against the Chiefs at 7:05 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

Holden Katzalay scored his first period goal for the Vancouver Giants against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday, January 4 in Kelown. (Photos by Marissa Baecker / Breeze shoot)

The Vancouver Giants’ Brenden Pentecost had a solo lap at the start of the heat to commemorate his first WHL game against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Friday, January 4 in Kelowna. (Photos by Marissa Baecker / Breeze shoot)

Vancouver Giants Tristen Nielsen skated with the Kelowna Rocket Ball at Prospera Place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Kelowna. (Photos by Marissa Baecker / Breeze shoot)

advertisement