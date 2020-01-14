advertisement

A second sighting of a Great White Shark in False Bay was conducted by the South African National Parks (SANParks) marine biologist, Dr. Alison Kock.

Chris Brunskill told SAPeople he had taken photos on Seal Island, False Bay for five days before taking this great photo of a great white shark injury

Speaking to John Maytham about Cape Talk, Dr. Kock, she saw the Great White Shark near Macassar Beach in the False Bay region on an aerial view on Saturday.

At the time, she said it was impossible to say whether it was a second sighting of the same shark Gregg Oelofse discovered north of Seal Island a few days ago or a second sighting of a shark.

advertisement

“They were similar in size – about 4 meters, which is fairly average for False Bay,” said Dr. Kock.

Oelofese’s sighting was the first in 20 months and brought relief to him (a cage diver) and others who rely on great white sharks as one of the biggest tourist attractions in False Bay. The cage diving industry supports around 750 jobs in the region.

Dr. Kock said the aerial photo was taken based on Oelofese’s sightings to get a better idea of ​​what’s going on on land and to learn more. She says that she saw many other marine animals in the bay – other species of sharks, stingrays, etc. – but only one shark.

As long as there are no more consistent sightings, experts cannot know whether these two sightings signal a white return to False Bay or are a one-off.

There has been much debate about why the Great White Sharks have disappeared from False Bay.

“We have evidence that orcas played a role,” says Dr. Kock and refers to two killer whales, Starboard and Port, “but also to other factors – such as changing environmental conditions along our oceans and changing distribution of their food sources. Maybe that also played a role.

It’s not sure if the sharks that used to be in False Bay moved to Port Elizabeth, went into the deep sea, or died, but Dr. Kock says, “at least some of them moved somewhere else.”

She says there is evidence in the longer term that if you see an increase in white shark sightings in the Western Cape, there is a decrease in sightings in the Eastern Cape and vice versa.

These are not just South African sharks – they move to Mozambique and Madagacar and many variables affect their movements – their size, gender and age.

“The big pictures are still beyond our deep understanding of what is going on,” says Dr. Kock. Much more research and data collection is required.

She says there could be a decline in the local population. “We know that they spend a lot of time on the high seas. We know that they are caught by longliners and other industrial fisheries. We know that there are many gill nets in Mozambique. It takes place where these animals are caught … but none of us have data on long-term sightings. “

There is a debate about the size of the great white shark population – between 500 and 2,000 (which is still a low number for a population).

Dr. Kock, who works for the Cape Research Center, says that at this point in time there is insufficient evidence to examine the pattern of the local population – whether it is increasing, decreasing or stable.

Great white shark stock photo. Image by skeeze from Pixabay

advertisement