Baseball in the 1980s (at least for me) is more about moments than players, teams or games. And these iconic moments ultimately overshadow what happened immediately afterwards for better or worse. For example, Kirk Gibson’s homerun in the 1988 World Series – I can’t tell you anything about the rest of the series, other than the fact that the Dodgers won. The same goes for game 7 of the 1986 World Series after Bill Buckner’s game and for all highlights of the 1989 World Series after the earthquake.

And then there’s the story of a team that won three pennants in the 1980s and stood in the shadows in all those moments (while also playing in a pair). The St. Louis Cardinals visited the World Series three times in the 1980s, played seven games with all three Fall Classics and won once. You may not remember what happened in 1982 or 1987, and you probably went a little bit empty in 1985, apart from two moments, one that worked for the good of the cardinals and one that worked against them and one as one in baseball -History is the worst calls ever. At least the Birds of a Different Game from MLB Network don’t start in 1985 and are due in 1982 (and the formation of these three pennant winning teams).

In new interviews, the manager of Hall of Fame Cardinals, Whitey Herzog, and Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith, five-time all-star Keith Hernandez, and the former Cardinals Tom Herr, Ken Oberkfell, Terry Pendleton, John Tudor and Andy Van Slyke describe How the The Cardinals of the 1980s won three NL pennants and the 1982 World Cup with electrifying speed, excellent defense and strong pitching.

The film shows how the cardinals, who were nicknamed “Whitey Ball” according to Herzog’s managerial style, used the artificial turf and the cavernous outfield at the Busch Memorial Stadium to lead the NL in eight consecutive seasons in stolen bases from 1982 to 1987 various seasons first place in the field of the NL team and in five different seasons among the first five in the NL team ERA.

First of all, I would like to give the person some props whose idea was to add some visual and acoustic effects during the archive material for a few additional eighties. For me, it added a little extra to make this document stand out from others.

I liked the fact that the film was not too much related to the history of the cardinals before the 1980s, and jumped in with Whitey Herzog’s attitude and the way he shaped the cardinals in the image he wanted, a Bonkers week including signing free agent catcher Darrell Porter, acquiring Rollie Fingers in an 11-player trade, and flipping Fingers and acting catcher Ted Simmons to the Milwaukee Brewers (who were still rooted in the AL at the time), both of which get out the National League.

The film really takes off when Ozzie Smith is bought after the 1981 season as his interview spots add so much more color and context. Then the 1982 World Cup season of the Cardinals is run through and the World Series, which I appreciated as someone who was not yet born, is described in detail. I also enjoyed focus on how Duke Bruce Sutter used it as a multiple inning weapon in the Classic case, which we see with reliefs outside the ninth again after years in which Capital C Closers were not allowed to record more than three outs or pitch innings.

As with many of these team-oriented MLB Network documents, I believe that the quality has decreased after the featured team won its first title (see also: The Atlanta Rules Document on the Braves of the 1990s). The 1983 and 1984 seasons were glossed over and I wish Herzog and Keith Hernandez spoke to the Mets in 1983 about the Hernandez trade. The narrator John Goodman mentions “off-the-field problems”, the historian Doug Feldmann has a line about “the drug situation in baseball”, and Herzog does not mention Hernandez when he talks about league-wide drug problems (which is also covered in MLBNs last) be) doc about Dave Parker). While the Parker doctor is open about the Pittsburgh drug trials and its effects, this doctor seems to be overlooking it.

We roll into 1985 and some memorable moments (again with the moments …) from the postseason can be seen: Vince Coleman’s leg is rolled up in the tarpaulin, Smith’s unlikely way out of the home race in the NLCS (and Jack Buck’s cult call), and Don Denkinger’s absolutely terrible blown call in the World Series.

I mean, look at this shit

As I often appreciate, the film added context to the three moments. Terry Pendleton described exactly what the hell happened to Coleman and how it happened. Smiths Homer was followed by highlights from Game 6 of the NLCS, including Jack Clark’s probably more important home run. And finally, the Denkinger call in Game 6 is brought into the right setting to show how the Cardinals in the remaining ninth inning completely fell apart after the call and simply didn’t show up in Game 7. Those three moments (well, at least the story of Coleman and the tarp has gone down in baseball history, but everything would be forgotten if not for what followed immediately. I’m pleased that this film showed us what happened afterwards is to amplify the moments even more.

An important thing about this film that annoys me is the lack of involvement from some of the more critical Cardinals players from the 80s. Porter, Bob Forsch and Joaquin Andujar all died, making it impossible to participate in an interview section. But Sutter, who was such an important part of this 1982 team, wasn’t there. Neither Willie McGee, the 1985 NL MVP and member of all three pennant winning teams, nor Clark, whose NLCS homer was formidable in 1985 (though his sports talk radio adventures in St. Louis may have had one after his career) in his absence). I wouldn’t have minded that Todd Worrell showed up briefly because he was the pitcher whose foot was missing from Denkinger’s pocket.

I also thought that more time could have been spent on the 1987 World Series. The Cardinals were three to two games ahead and tried to win the title on the road, just like 1985. And just like 1985, they couldn’t close the door even though they had a lead in both games. Instead, the loss is simply wiped away, as Jon Hamm (the only one who actually talks about the 87 World Series in front of the camera) says “sometimes the cards aren’t in your favor”. Hamm’s fandom is at least authentic and is bleeding through its segments. This is how it should be if you have a non-baseballer interviewed. Al Michaels also stars several times, mainly as a background for the Denkinger Call and the 85 Series, and for the general mood of the Minneapolis Metrodrome during the 87 Series.

All in all, I felt that this could have taken an extra half an hour, but I didn’t necessarily need that extra half an hour. To make an analogy of bad food, there seemed to be enough meat on the bone to stuff a little more, but I was already quite full and wasn’t sure if that extra meat was worth the effort. Cardinals fans will enjoy the movie, Cardinals haters will re-enact the Denkinger segment, and those who are ambivalent to the Cardinals should appreciate looking back at one of the more undercover franchises in a decade full of climaxes and little else.

Birds of a Different Game: The 80s Cardinals will premiere on Tuesday, January 28th at 8 p.m. CET in the MLB Network.

