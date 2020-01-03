advertisement

DELTA, B.C. – A fire that destroyed a commercial building in Tsawwassen’s Delta community on New Year’s Day could be arson.

Delta Police spokesman Cris Leykauf says that based on evidence gathered so far, police are treating the origin of the fire as suspicious.

Police say the fire in the two-storey medical-dental building was reported around 4 a.m. Jan. 1.

The building, which is across the street from the Tsawwassen Fire Hall, was completely gutted.

Leykauf says police realize residents may be worried after two other suspicious fires destroyed or damaged three empty homes last October.

She says any links to previous fires and recent flames remain to be determined, and police hope people will come with photos, videos or tips from the hours surrounding the fire.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 3, 2020.

