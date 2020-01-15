advertisement

According to the Thai authorities, a visiting Chinese tourist was diagnosed with new pneumonia. This is the first confirmed case outside of the Chinese city of Wuhan.

In the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, a patient was hospitalized for another mysterious severe pneumonia.

The Chinese authorities released the full genetic sequence of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease on January 11. Healthcare professionals were able to determine whether a patient has the same disease that was first confirmed by the Wuhan health authorities on December 31, 2019.

“WHO confirms that it is imperative that further investigations are carried out in China to determine the cause of the outbreak and any animal reservoirs or intermediate hosts,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on January 13 in response to the case Thailand.

The Chinese authorities have not yet identified the cause of the disease, although they claim that several patients have visited or worked at a fish market in Wuhan that also sells game. Meanwhile, the authorities announced that no new infections have occurred since December 29.

Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea have identified all people with pneumonia symptoms who recently traveled to Wuhan and quarantined them in hospitals.

Thailand

The Thai Ministry of Health said on January 13 that the patient was a woman from the central Chinese city of Wuhan. After she was diagnosed with pneumonia symptoms on January 8, she was quarantined by the Thai authorities at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi.

Public health officials distribute disease monitoring information after performing a thermoscan on January 8, 2020, of passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. (Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images)

The ministry added that the Chinese tourist had recovered from the illness and could fly back to Wuhan.

China

The Wuhan City Health Commission said 687 people are still on the list of those who have come into close contact with and are being monitored for diagnosed patients.

The number of cases remains at 41, although the authorities originally reported 59. It is unclear why there is a discrepancy.

Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team employees will leave the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China on January 11, 2020. (NOEL CELIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Nanshan District People’s Hospital in Shenzhen City reported that a patient had been admitted for severe pneumonia. According to a statement released by the Chinese state media on January 12.

According to the hospital, the patient is a 41-year-old Indian and a teacher in Shenzhen. She has not traveled to other Chinese cities in the past few months.

She developed a cough after the New Year and had a fever for about two days, but did not visit a doctor and did not report that she was sick.

On January 11th, she went to the Shekou People’s Hospital in Nanshan District. Soon after, the patient suffered severe respiratory failure and was taken to the Nanshan District People’s Hospital.

The hospital said the patient had severe pneumonia; Laboratory tests excluded coronaviruses such as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome) and the Wuhan strain. Influenza and avian influenza were also excluded.

A nurse with a face mask enters the hallway of a hospital in Guangzhou, China on January 13, 2004. (Getty Images)

Sean Lin, an American microbiology expert and former US Army virology researcher, said it is highly unusual for a hospital to exclude the Wuhan coronavirus within 24 hours of admission.

He said testing for coronaviruses usually takes more than a day. The test of common viruses only takes a few hours. However, the hospital is unlikely to have to make a statement about a disease caused by a common virus.

“I think the graduation was premature,” he said.

He also found it unusual that while other Asian countries and regions suspected cases, neither Wuhan nor other Chinese cities suspected new cases.

“It is not that the only traffic in Wuhan is through flights,” he said, adding that it is irresponsible for the Chinese authorities not to issue warnings or provide public information through press conferences or media interviews.

Since the outbreak, the Wuhan authorities have heavily censored the discussion about the disease. Eight Wuhan residents were arrested after sharing information on social media.

