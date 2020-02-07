advertisement

Another 41 passengers on a cruise ship off Japan received a positive coronavirus finding, so a total of 61 cases were confirmed. Thousands of passengers were in cabins during the tests.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship and around 3,700 people on board have been in quarantine for two weeks since arriving in Yokohama port, south of Tokyo, after being diagnosed with the virus by a man who disembarked in Hong Kong.

The total of 61 cases came from a sample of 273 people who, according to the Department of Health, were tested because they either showed symptoms or were in close contact with those who did.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference that 21 of the newly discovered 41 cases were Japanese. Five were Australians, bringing the total number of Australians who tested positive on board to seven.

Further testing would be done if additional passengers on board developed symptoms, he said.

Live TV recordings showed blue-and-white panels affixed to the ship, where passengers diagnosed with the virus were taken to medical facilities.

The new patients would be transported to hospitals in Tokyo and the surrounding cities, the Ministry of Health said.

The rise in infection numbers has worsened the mood for thousands of passengers who got stuck on the cruise and were only able to breathe fresh air on open decks for a short time.

Some had previously said that they long to get out and see the sky.

Ashley Rhodes-Courter, an American whose parents are sitting on the boat, hoped that US officials could help her parents get off the boat.

“They breathe all the circulating contaminated air so they can infect everyone,” Rhodes-Courter told Reuters.

The virus can be transmitted via droplets from an infected person exhaling, coughing or sneezing, and can also spread through contaminated surfaces such as door handles.

Experts said it was easier to transmit than the SARS virus.

The new ship cases increase the total number of coronavirus infections in Japan to over 80.

Health Minister Kato said Japan does not include cruise ships in its 21 patient national count.

In less than six months after the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, the organizers of the games set up a task force to deal with the situation.

Originally published as Another 41, virus on cruise ship

