This Hollywood manager loves Quentin Tarantino and suggests that Martin Scorsese wins “The Irishman”.

With the submitted Oscar votes, we are driving our third annual series of interviews with academy voters from various industries, in which they openly think about what was selected, overlooked and overrated this year. Here we have: the executive.

This early season was disturbing. I felt on my back all the time. I had some festival experiences that gave me a little jump, but I found it challenging (seeing all the films). I couldn’t be on the Foreign Affairs Committee this year, I’m still employed. I went to the website to choose a couple of films. You can see everything online. “Site under maintenance;” Everyone had the same idea as me. I was looking for DVDs and free online short films. “I’m going to run out of time.”

You get into an abundance of riches. How do I choose which one? You have to mix it with the size of the film, the relevance of the film, what happens when you take the performance out of the film. The MVP Award.

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Fame”), Pain and Glory is the best Pedro Almodovar film I have seen in years and the best performance Antonio Banderas has ever given. This could be his only chance.

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”): I’ve never seen a performance like this before, I can’t tell him, I understand him and Francis is confused.

“Adam Driver” (“Marriage History”). It’s a beautiful, exquisite performance: both. Is he too young, has he been around long enough, does he have more chances?

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) is so great in this part, but it merges. Brad Pitt is easy. Done deal. Take him out of the movie, who else could play that role? The two of them were so much fun.

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”): He made a great speech at the BAFTAs.

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”). She is it.

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”). She is Meryl Streep. She is on the way, as a child she was great, she is today and will be tomorrow.

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”). I had never heard of her and I didn’t know her background. Critics didn’t like it and were underestimated. I vote for the best song.

Charlize Theron (“bomb”). The film was thin. It was a disposable item. The six-hour Showtime series tells the story from the start at Fox News. It was about the guy played by Russell Crowe. You see how he treated women. I didn’t think it was good to bring in the fictional character (Margot Robbie). You didn’t need it.

Laura Dern (“Marriage History”). Every one of us who lives on the west side knows this character, and Laura Wasser was the film’s advisor. I know this moment in real life and how it works. (The divorce lawyer) was not a bad person, she did a very good job. It is a special ability to perform an improbable task in an improbable way, and all of this cannot be used to reject the person. It is difficult to do. You will win.

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”). I could see her sneaking in. It is a ridiculously brilliant achievement. It’s a nice way to reward this film.

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) is in a league of its own. You must be so insignificant, who else could do it?

When it comes to preferential voting, I think it is best to state your preference.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is in a class of its own. I had an intense spiritual experience watching the film. It is such a big point that it makes it so eloquent. It was an absolutely brilliant idea. And this in the midst of all the other stories that culminated in this era. You really understood it. It was a knockout blow. I left the theater and said, “I don’t know what this film could do for me this year.” I really want to see it again and the extra footage.

The question: is it a clean thing? How do you make this film without the camera, the production design, the wardrobe? You cannot make the film without the production design esoterica. It is magic. How do you know that the thing works? It is so integrated. I find it difficult not to give Quentin everything: script and direction and image.

“1917.” Roger Deakins will win Cinematography. Dennis Gassner’s production design is amazing.

“Joker.” I would never see the film. When I finally saw it, I thought it was one of the best films of the year! It is so misunderstood, the whole conversation about what it was about. It reminded me that you can’t pay attention to anyone. You have to see it for yourself. The film is a sad, hard, meaningful and devastating charge. It is sophisticated in the way it is told and not manipulative. Todd Phillips, who knew? It goes back to his time as an agitator and counterculture. He drew from these rebel early things that he did. I wouldn’t be mad if “Joker” won. It is an art film and an advertising film about society and mental health. The second easiest award is (Hildur Guðnadóttir). You have never heard such a score.

“Parasite.” It was cold in a way that scared me back. The characters were all so scary, they all deserved shit, you know? I never thought that one of them deserves something good to happen to them. I admire the craft, filmmaking, but I was rejected by the fact that you shouldn’t take root for anyone. If Bong Joon Ho wins, God bless him, it’s an amazing piece of work. It’s brilliant all the way.

“The Irishman.” Martin Scorsese. It is enough reward that you have to make the movie the way you want it to be: brilliant, overly forgiving, or somewhere in between. I’m glad you did it. You don’t need a price. I saw it on the big screen, just like that. I had no problem with the length. Three and a half hours: all is well. I couldn’t tell what nationality the actors were. One is a Greek, they are all Italians, it was difficult to clarify. I had no problem with aging. It is a film.

I support Netflix films as real films. If I were king, I would say that anyone who wants to qualify for the Oscars must report the earnings. Then you have a level playing field. It just seems fair. If you open “The Irishman” in 200 cinemas for three to four weeks, I would like to know what the film did. When the season is over, these Netflix films lose the final kick in the final round. It is late. It doesn’t come early when they advertise it. There is no third or fourth gear in these Netflix films.

The idea of ​​choosing the best is not isolated, but part of a web of experience. It has a certain undetermined income because “they are losing steam”. People who voted for it may not vote for it. Perhaps “it is not quite right”. Maybe it’s not a film that will last over time. It doesn’t affect my voice. But it could collectively affect some voices at a meta level. It is baked in the cake in Netflix format and is part of the milieu. Netflix has already received most of the benefits.

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”). A great script. How did you do it so convincingly? I don’t know how you write this film.

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”). The director is funny and charming. It was a ridiculous idea he had. It was incredibly creative, at the same time it wasn’t my favorite, it didn’t stay with me.

Greta Gerwig “Little Women” is an interesting attitude. I would be thrilled if she won.

This is always the category in which they give an indie film that hasn’t necessarily received any of the other awards. “Jojo Rabbit” or “Little woman” will win this category because you can give it a smaller film that should receive a prize.

None of us have thought about diversity so far. (Greta Gerwig) had no director nomination. The number of director nominations should match the number of images. It would open it up to many things and eliminate those ridiculous stories about snubs. It’s a stupid method. It is a matter of the Directors Branch. If you have nine pictures, why not nine nominations? I don’t attribute this to gender bias, but to administrative myopia.

Every film deserves victory in this category.

“Honey Country” is different from any movie I’ve ever seen before. It is not an international competitor, but it is a documentary.

“American factory” has two beloved filmmakers, a topical subject and a longitudinal case study. And the film is represented by two huge forces (the Obamas). It has a lot to offer. It is the leader.

“The Edge of Democracy” chillte. Filmmaking was so precise and elegant.

The two war-torn films “The cave” and “For Sama” have the opportunity to bump into each other. Sensitivity is similarly tragic when these people try to make a living (under siege in Aleppo). None of the films is easy to watch. One is inspiring, the other so personally emotional.

“St. Louis Superman” was optimistic in a constructive sense, it was about people doing something and not just crying about it.

“In absence.” I was so angry, I had problems, it made me so angry. There was a compassionate response to all of this denial that is going on in our current situation: look away. Observe (the ferry sinks) how you find that they had hours to save people. The poor mother talks to her child about the call, “follow your teachers”. She has to live with that.

“Learn to skateboard in the war zone (if you’re a girl)” melted my heart. See how these kids bounce around, these kids could be in Brentwood, kids are kids all over the world. I have recognized universality. The children are so happy that they felt like they were enjoying something. It actually made me cry. You can see how fragile the line is and how little it takes to show little drives of life in the midst of it all.

In this forked category you have the giants – charming and iconic “Toy Story 4” and visually entertaining “How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World”. Both are worth it. Then you have the outliers “Missing Link”, “Klaus” and “I lost my body”. It is difficult because they are so different. I love the “Toy Story” series and it was a good end to it. “Missing Link” and the “Dragon” film were spectacularly beautiful. “I Lost My Body” was an unusual, esoteric mood piece. I didn’t get the memo for “Klaus”, which wins everything. I didn’t understand exactly what it was about. It was cute, it was okay.

“Unforgettable” It was extraordinary that this painting technique from this old Van Gogh film was used.

“Hair Love” was adorable.

“Sister” was shocking. It was about “One Child Nation”, but it is also about the general question about the choice.

I can’t remember five films I liked better and a year in which it was so predictable what the top candidate was, but “Parasite” won’t be my number one in both categories.

“Les Miserables” (France) is the best class film since “Do the Right Thing”. He had the same sense of the belongings, in the end everything goes sideways. It has so many layers.

“Corpus Christi” (Poland) was a world-class film like “Cold War” and “Ida”. The acting and directing was good, the filmmakers enjoyed hanging out with them.

It’s a tough call between “Ford v. Ferrari” and “1917.” Reading a story led me in the direction of “Ford vs. Ferrari”, what they did with the cars. I hope they combine the sound categories. I would have to interview them all to know what live sound is and isn’t.

“Avengers: Endgame.” It is a comic film with the highest proportions. This Thanos is an asshole! It is the essence of the film. It’s what it is. If you don’t have a film, this is the industry standard.

“The Lion King.” I didn’t see any point in it. I didn’t like it The effects were great, that’s the kind of film they wanted to make. I didn’t answer that.

