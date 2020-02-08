advertisement

Many Oscar voters like this respond to emotions and deny new Academy Awards to people who have already won.

With the submitted Oscar votes, we are driving our third annual series of interviews with academy voters from various industries, in which they openly think about what was selected, overlooked and overrated this year.

best picture

Nine is too much. It was a weak year. I struggled to find five. We know that the academy is all about actors, the largest group of people who master and decide everything!

advertisement

“Parasite.” It is an invigorating film. Bong Joon Ho took me to places I never thought of. The achievements are great. The story it told about belongings at that time was fascinating. The humor, we need humor! In all this doggedness. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has humor in the story. Even “The Irishman” has moments of humor; it helps alleviate the grimness. I liked “Parasite” the best. I would vote for something else for the best international feature film.

connected

connected

“The Irishman.” The performances were great; You got in the head of a murderer and how he developed. Marty Scorsese is a skilful director – you lay down in his hands and you have an excellent journey. I saw it in the theater at 11 a.m. not to fall asleep. It took three and a half hours, but I was packed.

“Little woman.” I didn’t invest as much as other people I know. It was not a book that I grew up with and that I adored. I came in with a cleaner slate. I wasn’t so upset about the feminist changes that Greta Gerwig made – I enjoyed it. The performances were entertaining! I had problems building backwards and forwards; I found it confusing and not necessary.

“Once upon a time in Hollywood.” I liked the “what if?” – Concept of the film. it was brilliant. Quentin Tarantino’s baseless violence turns me off. I sit there with my hands over my eyes.

“Jojo Rabbit.” It was a brilliant imagination and the performances were great. I couldn’t really get involved. It’s tough. Not because Taika Waititi made fun of Hitler and the history of the Nazis – it was a leap that I didn’t quite make – but rather, I watched from a distance.

“Marriage story.” I like Noah Baumbach’s films in general, but he lost me because the guy who runs this podunk theater in New York suddenly has enough money to hire a big lawyer and rent an apartment in LA to fly? For me that has emerged from reality. I didn’t believe the characters anymore. It’s a story from the kitchen. I was wondering why they split up, but the moment it turned into a divorce saga of expensive lawyers competing against each other, I didn’t care, I didn’t believe it anymore. It was sad.

“1917.” Manohla Dargis said it best. It was arrogant and lengthy and Richard Brody criticized it well; The story is limited and a grade. I watched this clever trick of making the alleged recording throughout the film, which of course is not the case. I was a little bored. It was very real – I am interested in this time and stories of men in this war – but I was disappointed.

“Joker.” I was repeatedly hit on the head. I didn’t want to be there with these people. “King of Comedy” had gone to this area and had done better. It was too uncomfortable and I don’t know the purpose. Maybe it reflects our society, but I see Trump on TV every day and I don’t need it.

Best director

Martin Scorsese. It is a lifetime achievement for him. I don’t know that “The Irishman” is my favorite film. He is such an excellent director.

Bong Joon Ho. That is a dilemma. If I could vote for two, it would be a very narrow start.

I can’t stand the idea Quentin Tarantino it bangs up there. The ego, the ego!

Best actor

They are all really good actors. That is not the problem. It is important whether their moments in the films moved me or whether I felt inspired by them.

Jonathan Pryce. I voted for “The Two Popes” as one of my favorite films of the year. I was surprised at how much I liked it. It was a clever film. I would give Pryce, with Antonio in a tight second place.

Antonio Banderas. I didn’t love this film as much as other Pedro Almodóvar films.

Adam Driver. I am in love with him, but how much I didn’t like the film has superseded the idea. I can’t separate.

Sony

Best actress

I am not enthusiastic about any of them. I don’t know who I would have used instead.

Saoirse Ronan is very good; I liked “Little Women” more than the other films.

Renée Zellweger. I didn’t love “Judy”. It’s a shame that she sang. Bob Ackerman’s “Judy” was good with Judy Davis.

Cynthia Erivo. I didn’t love “Harriet”.

Charlize Theron. At the end of “Bombshell” I didn’t know who these women were and what really motivated them.

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks (“A nice day in the neighborhood”). I was nervous to see him do it. He walked a fine line between imitating someone who is getting old and interpreting, especially with such a recognizable voice and cadence. It could be annoying. So I give him props for it.

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). I could have to vote for him for pure lust. Pitt gave a differentiated performance, as he did in “Thelma and Louise”. He’s ahead. But his eyes distract and impair his performance. This will seduce and distract you.

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”). What was so smart was their foreign accents enough to understand that they were from somewhere else, but it wasn’t overwhelming. Anthony gave a nifty low-key performance that was nice to see.

Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”). Al distracted her hair. If you look at a large screen, it takes up a lot of space. He is better than ever and no longer chews as much as he can. I’m glad they were in the film. they enlarged it. I didn’t feel so moved by her performances. I appreciated it.

Fox Searchlight

Supporting Actress

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”). She had a number of tasks in this role, being charming, being trapped in a bad situation, trying to deal with this impossible world, which was not exactly surprising, but unexpected. It had an accent, it was real, that person existed in the fantasy world that the director had created. This is important: you had this base that you can stick to while driving.

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”). Your performance is pretty amazing and moving. I really looked after this woman. She has caught that maternal fear (and) with which I can identify myself, God keep it from being powerless (what happens to your child).

Margot Robbie (“Bomb”). She was so good in “Me, Tonya”. Again I can’t blame her. This moment in the office with John Lithgow is extraordinary. They feel what they are going through, what they are about to surrender.

Laura Dern (“Marriage History”). My aversion to the film overrides her performance for me.

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”). I was not knocked out.

Custom screenplay

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”). This excellent, well-told story was briefly introduced. It’s a complicated story that he does with the trick of how to portray people who are still alive. He made it really powerful. The flashbacks integrated in the film were well done.

Original screenplay

“Parasite.” It is so original, clever and brilliant.

Costume design

“Jojo Rabbit.” It is historically correct. The costumes have a twist, they reflect history, which in a way is a fantasy. The costumes are a bit extreme, not what normal people in Germany would wear. They have a toe in reality, so they’re not completely outrageous. The designer took this extra step that merged with the tone of the film. I hope you win.

“Once upon a time in Hollywood.” Arianne Phillips did a great job with the costumes. They are very structured, with a lot of variety – there are hippies and the more stylish, sophisticated looks for Sharon Tate. It wasn’t too cheesy. Sometimes period material can become too obvious. There was one area that she covered fairly accurately and subtly. The clothes looked worn out, they were a little funky, crumpled. They were not freshly drawn from dry-cleaning bags, but reflected the way Brad Pitt lived in this caravan. Things weren’t lightning fast. There were a variety of looks that were appropriate for every character, like Leonardo’s leisure suit. Things repeated a little bit again, the way people really wear their clothes. It’s not a new outfit every time. People have a uniform that they wear.

“Little woman.” I went with the costumes. Greta gave us a pink look at the world they lived in, which is true of many historical films. The hair and makeup can make or break it; If you go beyond that, you’ll be distracted by the costumes. This is not good. Laura Dern would never have hair like that. These people bathed once a month and all the food on the table! They lived in the land of abundance. They threaded the hair. If the hair had been more realistic, it would have dialed it all down.

“Knife out.” Contemporary films are often neglected. I was glad that it also received the CDG (Costume Designers Guild) award. It was funny and the costumes reflected the tone of the film: this is how a good costume should look and interpret the character.

“The Irishman.” Sandy Powell, she is great. But how many Oscars does she need? Spread it out a little. If I don’t like the film, I find it difficult to separate the film from the costumes.

“Joker.” Joaquin Phoenix was great, but the film left me cold. I am less enthusiastic about the costumes. Mark Bridges has also won several Oscars.

neon

International feature film

“Honeyland” (Macedonia). It is a gripping documentary about the extraordinary world of this woman, her life and the intrusion of these people, how they take her over and almost destroy her and how she survives. It is again a mirror of what is going on in the world. Everything is different in this very remote place, but no, there are people who misbehave, just like everywhere. And it is touching because she tried to be a good Samaritan and the children do nothing but abuse her. What’s smart about it: they feel for the family too, they’re trying to survive, they’re stupid, they’re wrong about what they’re doing, which leads to disaster. They could have gotten along well, but the guy gets too greedy. And everything falls apart. It is an extraordinary film.

“Parasite” (South Korea). If you want to participate in the “Best Film” category, you should not participate in the “Best International Film” category. that takes an opportunity away from someone else. It is double immersed. What about all the poor foreign films? “Parasite” became extremely popular – how do you compete with it? To be in too many categories is not fair. If the Academy Awards really mean something and can help a film make money, we’ll give this opportunity to as many people as possible.

documentary

“For Sama.” I went to a small demonstration. (Waad Al-Kateab) was there with the guy (Edward Watts) who helped put it together. I cried. For pure emotional experience, you can’t beat “For Sama”. It takes us into this world that we cannot even imagine. That they stayed (in Aleppo) and tried to do good while risking their lives and their daughter is a kind of bravery that I can not understand. It’s an important story to get out of: what happens in those countries we play with, where we don’t give help or (where we) support the wrong person?

“American factory” is incredible, an excellent documentary that also tells the story of something really important.

cinematography

“Once upon a time in Hollywood.” Robert Richardson has won a ton, but he’s a great cinematographer.

“1917” looked stunning, but I didn’t like the movie.

“The lighthouse.” I hated the film, it could have taken about an hour, but went on so bleakly. It was visually exceptional. With such a film, I often think: “The poor cast and crew, such a miserable shoot!”

“The Irishman” had a good look, but the strange CGI stuff that made actors look younger was distracting, which wasn’t (Rodrigo Prieto) to blame.

processing

It was between “Parasite” and “The Irishman.” Thelma Schoonmaker deserves to deal with Marty. If she had never won, I would vote for her (she won three times).

“Ford vs. Ferrari.” The race sequences were confusing. I couldn’t tell which car to watch.

Sights along the road

Make-up and hair styling

“1917” has excellent wounds and terrible things: the plight of the human body going through war.

“Judy” wasn’t an outstanding example of what they did to Renée. That is a good thing. You are not distracted from what would have been bad.

“Bomb.” You made Charlize Theron look as great as Megyn Kelly that it’s almost creepy.

product design

“Parasite” It was fantastic, this world he created, between the terrible apartment and the chic house and then the surprise dungeon.

“Once upon a time in Hollywood.” Barbara Ling’s contemporary witness was more spectacular. She recreated things that no longer exist, took famous landmarks and saw them with historical eyes.

“1917.” Dennis Gassner’s production design was incredible.

“The Irishman” had a pretty dark, very real look at it; The color palette was dirty and sad.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement