BENTON, Pa. – Some parents in Columbia County receive a late Christmas gift in the form of an invoice that is paid off. An anonymous person paid nearly $ 3,000 in lunch debts for the Benton Area School District.

“I don’t know the exact number of students who benefited from this, but I do know that the balances amounted to nearly $ 3,000,” said Jill Shupp, director of L. Ray Appleman Elementary School.

Shupp says the Good Samaritan wanted to remain anonymous.

“I was blown away when I heard the news and I know that our high school director was too. It’s very nice for parents to know that they don’t have to worry about that, especially during the holidays. It has relieved some of our families, “Shupp said.

Some families in the Benton Area School District are eligible for free or affordable lunches, while others pay the full price.

District officials tell Newswatch 16 that this is not the first time this has happened.

“I’m not sure if it’s the same community member or not; this person wants to remain anonymous, but the community is really thankful for this,” Shupp added.

“That’s very kind of them. I’m sure there are people struggling with the holidays, so getting this news especially during the holidays is very nice, “said Kim Pauling, who has a daughter in kindergarten.” To get that in the mail when if you are already worried about paying your bills, it would be like receiving a gift in the mail. “

