FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – For the 21 consecutive year, an anonymous donor dropped a $ 1500 coin into a Salvation Army kettle in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Krugerrand coin received a red kettle outside a hobby lobby. This is the third year in a row in which whistleblower Robert Thompson’s kettle received the coin.

“Our community is still blessed by this mysterious donor year after year,” said Lieutenant Lincoln Hawk, Salvation Army administrator and pastor at Fort Collins. “Although the donor is still unknown, it is clear what the impact of this person is on our Red Kettle Campaign. They are an example of the Christmas spirit and enable us to continue to provide services at Fort Collins. “

Krugerrand coins were minted in South Africa. According to Monex.com, a single coin is valued at around $ 1,511.

The Salvation Army says that the donations in Colorado have fallen considerably this year and are not expected to reach more than $ 2.2 million.

The charity says that all donations in Colorado remain in Colorado. The funds go to a number of services, including the provision of meals to families in need and the provision of Christmas toys for children.

“The Salvation Army is now asking for help from the community to keep those programs up and running so that it can continue to serve the less fortunate. If you see a red kettle, you can donate change, cash or checks. You can also use your smartphone to donate with Kettle Pay on any Kettle site, “according to the organization.

