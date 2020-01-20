advertisement

Until a few days ago, Adam Sandler was one of the many actors expected to be nominated for an Academy Award and likely to win one of the gold statutes at the 92nd Oscars on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. That he was short, without a nomination, for his best career in Uncut Gems as a jeweler named Howard Ratner, who is always looking for a head start, constantly looking for the next big score, was one of the handful of this year’s big surprises and snubs. And now at least one member of the Academy who has the right to vote has commented on why Sandler made the move – by sharing some anonymous comments with a New York tabloid that throws both the actor and Netflix in the same breath.

“That (performance) was a tour de force,” the unnamed Academy member, who is only identified as “a character actor,” told the New York Post. “He appears as a really great actor, but then he does cheap Netflix comedies that are really stupid.

“… There are many films, many performances per year for us to watch. Unfortunately, actors become brands. The Sandler brand does not scream ‘Oscar’, but that of Leo DiCaprio and Jonathan Pryce. “

The latter two names naturally produced performances last year in films with an Oscar nomination, such as Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Two Popes respectively. It is also comments such as these that will undoubtedly reinforce Tinseltown’s perception as an elitist institution resistant to change and outsiders, but apparently this remains the case according to insiders near the more than 1,300 voting members of the academy’s branch of action .

It seems that they are really sorry if actors who are considered outsiders do not follow the expected line. For example, in 2013, the Post reported disgust among the voters of the Academy that both Sandler and Beyonce were invited to join the Academy, and both called them “unworthy.” Meanwhile, Sandler recently joked to Howard Stern that “if I don’t get it (the Oscar), I’ll go back to f-king and do again (a movie) that is deliberately so bad just to make you all pay.”

The anonymous member of the Academy said “There was an arrogance” against Sandler. “It’s a lack of respect.”

