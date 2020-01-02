advertisement

January 2, 2020 against Carolyn Fortuna

Do you want to participate in the fastest growing social movement in history? Do you have the power to execute a moral call to action that started with student voices? Then it’s time for you to divest. Interestingly, it is not only individuals who make financial sacrifices to invalidate the fossil fuel industry – the increase in financial management funds away from fossil fuels forms the core of our 2019 divestment year.

2019 was a groundbreaking year for people who refuse to support the fossil fuel industry with their investments. To date, more than 1110 institutions with more than $ 11 trillion in assets under management have committed to dispose of fossil fuels. Divestment assets have risen from $ 52 billion in 2014 to more than $ 11 billion today – a stunning increase of 22,000%.

Institutions that are committed to divestment include sovereign asset funds, banks, global asset managers and insurance companies, cities, pension funds, healthcare institutions, universities, faith groups and foundations. The divestment momentum has only accelerated over time, as the commitments now cover at least 48 countries, with more than 70% of non-US commitments. Certified divestment sites now include major capitals such as New York City and Paris.

The momentum was driven by a man-driven grassroots movement. Ordinary people on every continent put pressure on their local institutions to take a stand against the fossil fuel industry and for a world powered by 100% renewable energy.

In July, the head of the Organization of the Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that the climate movement is the greatest threat to these oil-producing countries in the future. Mohammed Barkindo, OPEC Secretary-General (the cartel representing 14 countries with 80% of the world’s oil reserves), said: “Climate activists and their” unscientific “claims may be the greatest threat to our industry in the future. “

And his prediction can come true faster than many oil insiders thought would be possible.

Fund managers are changing course into divestment movements of 2019

The powerful fossil fuel industry continues its steady decline, as evidenced by its last S&P position in 2018, a decade of underperforming stock market performance, fewer institutional investors, declined profits and a weak outlook. The oil and gas sector went from 29% of the S&P 500 in 1980 to just 5.3% in 2018, the lowest level in more than 40 years.

In August 2019, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) published a report describing how BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager with $ 6.5 trillion in assets under management – greater in value than the world’s third largest economy – $ 90 billion in estimated losses.

75% of those losses are only due to his investments in 4 companies – ExxonMobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

BP Plc, Repsol SA and Equinor ASA have written off a total of more than $ 11 billion this year from the value of the North American shale assets.

Chevron’s announcement in December that it expects to depreciate the value of its assets by $ 10 billion to $ 11 billion this quarter may be a sign of even more unrest in the industry and philosophical shifts.

Amundi, the 10th largest asset manager in the world, with investments of pensions and savings of $ 1.55 trillion, announced that it will no longer invest in companies that generate more than 30% of their coal operations. Briefly for investors, the company outlined its transition approach to investment based on climate change data. The company stated:

The impact of climate change on our environment is growing and becoming more visible.

Investors and asset managers should not take climate change into account in their risk management framework.

Financing the global energy transition requires huge financial needs and offers a unique investment opportunity.

Mobilization seems to be ongoing.

Amundi wants to guide investors in the fight against climate change by bringing stakeholders together for knowledge sharing and disseminating best practices and designing innovative financial solutions that try to tackle climate change across different asset classes.

The European Investment Bank has agreed to gradually phase out its multi-trillion-euro financing for fossil fuels in the next two years to become the world’s first “climate bank”. The bank will end its financing of oil, gas and coal projects after 2021, a policy that makes the EU lending arm the first multilateral lender to exclude financing for projects contributing to the climate crisis. Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org, wrote in an editorial for The Guardian: “That plan fits the facts: when the world’s climate scientists stated last fall that we should have fundamentally transformed our energy sector within ten years, it was clear that the first task was to stop building a new infrastructure. “

Fossil Free says that 3 trends come together that “will ultimately mean the demise of the fossil fuel industry”.

Banks such as Crédit Agricole in France are cutting funding for fossil fuel projects, particularly risky projects such as coal and tar sands.

Insurance companies such as Axa terminate the insurance for coal projects worldwide.

The divestment movement dries up investment capital for companies that maintain climate chaos.

Without these integrated financial institutions, the fossil fuel industry will crash. Yes!

What can the future offer for divestments?

“Financing the future: the global climate summit of Divest-Invest” took place in September 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. The summit offered leaders the opportunity to share important announcements that underlined the truly global nature of the divest-invest movement. One of the list of commitments made to finance the future was an “overwhelming call for greatly increased investments” in:

Distributed human-led solutions for sustainable energy

Building strong, intersectoral cooperation – such as the link between food, energy, transition only, waste and other areas

Improve communication on health and energy related to these issues

The University of Auckland, New Zealand, the country’s largest university, noted at the summit that it had been disposed of fossil fuels in response to a 5-year student-led campaign using tactics, including petitions, reports, creative actions and occupation of the vice-chancellor’s office. The donation is worth $ 224 million (New Zealand) dollars.

Fund our Future, in collaboration with Change.org, announced the launch of the Green New Deal for Africa, a systemic response from the crowd to the divest-invest movement that tackles the north-south extractive relationship and “calls on everyone’s partners sectors are involved in this historical story. “

Final thoughts for the divestment of 2019

In meeting with Finance Ministers at the Vatican last May, Pope Francis urged the public to take corrective action to tackle the financing of fossil fuels and said:

“We live in a time where profits and losses are valued more than lives and deaths, and where the assets of a company are given priority over the infinite value of our human family. You are here today to think about how you can solve this profound crisis caused by a confusion between our moral ledger and our financial ledger. “

Perhaps more discussion is needed about the reasons why rejection is so crucial as climate action. For example, students and alumni of Harvard and Yale last November disrupted the annual football game between the two elite universities, occupied the field halfway through and demanded the colleges of higher education to stop investing in fossil fuels. The end result was the creation of a fund to help protesters with legal costs. As the 2020 presidential election gets closer, we have to ask the candidates about their intention to abolish subsidies and other preferential financial treatments for the fossil fuel industry as part of the big set of divestments. Our future depends on it.

UPDATE: We collect money to pay for our legal costs. We would be grateful for your support in our fight for climate justice. #NobodyWins https://t.co/X9NqtLX0aT

– Fossil Free Yale (@FossilFreeYale) November 24, 2019

I support the students, organizers and activists who demand accountability for climate action and more at #HarvardYale. Climate change is an existential threat and we must take courageous measures to combat this crisis. https://t.co/lm1V6honI4

– Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 24, 2019

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.









