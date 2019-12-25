advertisement

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – People gathered at the Castellano Center in Williamsport for a Christmas meal. Since 1934, American rescue workers have been offering a community meal on Christmas Day every year.

“We are offering a free holiday meal for anyone who would have missed our Christmas baskets sign-ups and for those who can’t get a meal alone at home or if they don’t want to be home alone,” said Dawn Astin of US rescue workers.

Members of the community were treated to a variety of Christmas delicacies.

advertisement

“Traditional ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes and some kind of corn and green beans, and then there are all kinds of Christmas cookies,” Astin explained.

“The meal is good, you know what I mean,” said Don Lorson of South Williamsport. “I come here a few times a week to eat, it’s good they have a place like this to come.”

“I am here because I love food and food loves me,” added Williamsport resident Corey Oliver.

Oliver says the meal is important for many people who are struggling in the community.

“You have a few people out there who don’t have food or people who eat out of the bins, that’s a bad, bad situation,” he said. “I know there is help there that someone can open their hands and say that you know what, I have some food for you.”

Every child attending the dinner at the Castellano Center will receive a wrapped book to take as a Christmas gift.

41.243652

-77.022578

advertisement