advertisement

The javelin thrower Annu Rani was voted Sportstar Aces athlete of the year in athletics for her phenomenal performance in 2019.

After struggling for shape in the past two years, Annu returned as the country’s leading javelin thrower when she consistently exceeded the 60-meter mark in 2019.

The 27-year-old was the first woman from India to cross the 60-meter mark before improving her own record with a 62.43-meter throw at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, where she won the silver medal.

advertisement

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

advertisement