The funeral of a deceased Duffield mom alongside her partner will take place this month.

Helen Hancock, a 39-year-old teacher, was found dead with Martin Griffiths on a New Zealand Lane property on New Years Day.

Both were found with “several stabs,” an investigation said.

It is alleged that Helen’s separated husband, Rhys Hancock, 40, murdered the couple.

A Facebook post paid tribute to “the loving mom, the much loved daughter, the dear sister and sister-in-law, the aunt and good friend of many.”

He said a celebration of Helen’s life will take place on Tuesday, February 11 at noon at St Alkmund Church in Duffield.

The post said: “Everyone is welcome. No flowers on request, donations received for the benefit of Helen’s children, made payable to G. Wathall & Son Ltd, can be left in the service or sent to 101-111 Macklin Street, Derby. “

Ms. Hancock’s family described her as a “charming, beautiful, friendly, bubbly and social person” and Mr. Griffiths would have been “a handsome father, husband, son, brother and uncle who had a passion for adventure, racing and a love of animals. “

Details of Martin Griffiths’ funeral have not been released to the public.

Rhys Hancock remains in custody after being charged with double murder. On January 6, Justice Nirmal Shant set the date for the preliminary trial Monday August 24.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for Friday, February 28.

