advertisement

Now that Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein have shot The Nowhere Inn, a surreal, insane, and satirical mockery of the ups and downs between Clark’s identity and her person on the stage, St. Vincent, Clark wonders where the St. Vincent’s character can go from here.

The film by director Bill Benz, which premiered at Sundance, deals in depth with the ideas of narcissism and personality that are explored in St. Vincent’s colorful stage shows and indie art rock. But could “The Nowhere Inn” be curtains for St. Vincent?

“I think in the end, in a way, it kind of blows up all of St. Vincent’s character. It’s kind of a finale … where else can you go with it, ”Clark TheWrap said at the Sundance Film Festival.

advertisement

“So you’re retiring,” Benz Clark asked in response. “I am announcing my retirement and will be training at the WNBA,” she said.

Also read: Possessor stars Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott tell how they got into each other (video)

Clark and Brownstein wrote and starred in “The Nowhere Inn” together. Brownstein agrees to make a concert documentary for St. Vincent. The only problem is that the real Annie Clark, as seen in the film, is a boring nerd who prefers to only play Nintendo Switch. Even according to their band members, the only thing that makes Clark interesting is their music. So Brownstein tries to lure part of St. Vincent onto the stage in Clark’s reality, but Clark’s alter ego will soon surpass her and Brownstein in an increasingly bizarre and terrifying way.

The two said that the real Annie Clark had turned to Brownstein to shoot a traditional concert documentary that was to be resolved with Portlandia-style sketches. “The Nowhere Inn” contains real concert material from a show during St. Vincent’s “Fear the Future” tour at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, filmed by comedian and director Bobcat Goldthwait. But after much discussion, “The Nowhere Inn” has developed into something much more.

“Sketching has something wonderfully casual about it, but that seemed to be too much of a discrepancy between Annie’s enhanced aesthetics and formalism, which brings her to St. Vincent. So we decided to expand the narrative accordingly,” said Brownstein. “And we were interested in doing something that is hybrid and spoke to the mystery of music itself. So we didn’t want anything to get in the nose, so it’s kind of a genre curvature. “

Also read: Elisabeth-Moos thriller ‘Shirley’ caught by Neon after winning the best photo

“And I think we also realized that even documentaries that are supposed to tell the truth about a subject still come from a lens,” added Clark. “There is still a narrative that has been worked out and is definitely approved by every artist.”

Benz said Clark and Brownstein’s screenplay and visual style were inspired by Nicolas Roeg’s 1970s art house films, which worked with Mick Jagger on films such as “Performance” and Peter Greenaway’s.

“Only Greenaway’s formalism and the psychedelic, psychotic Roeg elements were all things that we discussed a lot before we started filming, and that was the guiding light of the whole project, so to speak,” said Benz.

Also read: Prince is honored at the Grammys in Tribute Concert Special on CBS

Clark and Brownstein even wrote a song for the film, the theme song “The Nowhere Inn”, which was inspired by the crooner sound of Roy Orbison and Patsy Cline, but also by the “Psychedelic and Bonkers” influences from Roeg’s films.

“We wrote the song in one day. We wanted it to actually refer to things in the script and the movie and really be so deeply involved in the narrative of the movie, ”said Clark. “So we thought about what kind of metaphor for the place people can get to, so they can take the path of narcissism or the dream of being in some kind of personal purgatory. Yes, it is” The Nowhere Inn “.”

“It really worked out to take the opening part, which we worked out together with the top line and the melodies, and then to marry it with the second half, because that’s how the film is. It’s kind of a Frankenstein of characters, “added Brownstein.”

Also read: “Never rarely, sometimes always” director explains why her stars were auditioned in a bathroom (video)

Clark and Brownstein said that “The Nowhere Inn” is entirely scripted and does not intend to show the “real” ones, but there are some truths as well.

“We definitely circle around truths and the nature of the other. But I think we wanted to enjoy and enjoy the fiction, ”said Brownstein. “Don’t worry about authenticity, don’t worry about who you really are. We understand something very warm and emotional, but we are about it. “

“And there are many things in it that are true, painful, and real, but they are related to many other things in this style. It is not that easy to find the literal truth from the fiction,” added Clark.

Also read: “Portlandia” star Carrie Brownstein portraits (exclusive photos)

However, if Clark really withdraws from the role of St. Vincent, what does she think of the prospect of more acting?

“I really enjoyed playing in this film. But there couldn’t have been a more inviting way. One thing that I wrote with my best friend where we play with Bill who is so great and cozy. It was a very simple introduction to the film, ”she said.

Check out a clip from TheWraps Interview at Sundance with Clark, Brownstein and Benz.

Sundance portraits from A to Z: Andy Samberg to Zazie Beetz (exclusive photos)



Glenn Close, “Four Good Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Mila Kunis, “Four Good Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director Rodrigo Garcia, “Four good days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Toni Collette, “Dream Horse” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Euros Lyn, “Dream Horse” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Sienna Miller, “Wander Darkly” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Diego Luna, “Wander Darkly” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Ron Howard, “Rebuilding Paradise” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Alison Brie, “Horse Girl” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jeff Baena, “Horse Girl” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Steven Yeun, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Yeri Han, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Kelly Rowland, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Ashley Blaine Featherson, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

James Van Der Beek, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Yaani King Moonlight, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Elle Lorraine, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Justin Simien, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Subject (and former fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi) Hatice Cengiz, “The Dissident” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Bryan Fogel, “The Dissident” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Cristin Milioti, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Writer Andy Siara, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Joe Keery, “Spree” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

John DeLuca, “Spree” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

David Arquette, Sasheer Zamata, director Eugene Kotlyarenko, John DeLuca and Joe Keery, “Spree” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Peter Macdissi, Paul Bettany, director Alan Ball and Sophia Lillis, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director Alan Ball, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actors Paul Bettany, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Sophia Lillis, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actors Peter Macdissi, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Rachel Brosnahan, “Ironbark” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Dominic Cooke, actors Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze, “Ironbark” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Wilmer Valderrama, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Diane Guerrero, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Moises Arias, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Kali Uchis, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Daniel Dae Kim, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Mateo Arias, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Esteban Arango, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

ACLU Attorney Lee Learned “The Fight” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

ACLU lawyer Brigitte Amiri, “The Fight” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producers Kerry Washington and Eli Despres, filmmakers Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg, and lawyers Lee Gelern and Brigitte Amiri, “The Fight” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Winston Duke, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Bill Skarsgård, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Zazie Beetz, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Benedict Wong, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Arianna Ortiz, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

David Rysdahl, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and Director Edson Oda, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Sil Lai Abrams, Drew Dixon and Sherri Hines, “On the Record” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Gloria Steinem, “The Glorias” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Julie Taymor, “The Glorias” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Harvey Guillén, “What We Do in the Shadow” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Christopher Abbott, “owner” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Brandon Cronenberg, “owner” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Agnes Gund, “Aggie” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Catherine Gund, “Aggie” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, “Farewell Cupid” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Zainab Jah, “Farewell Cupid” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jayme Lawson, “Farewell Cupid” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

The musicians Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, Steve Pond from TheWrap, Belinda Carlisle and Kathy Valentine, “The Go Go’s” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

The Go Go’s and director Alison Ellwood Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor John Reynolds, “Save Yourselves” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Sunita Mani, “Save Yourselves” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, “Save Yourselves” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Alec Baldwin, “Beast Beast” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jose Angeles, Will Madden and Shirley Chen, “Beast Beast” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Bao Nguyen, “Be Water” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Julie Nottingham, “Be Water” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Lana Wilson, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producers Christine O’Malley, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Jessica Hargrave and director Ryan White, “Assassins” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Carey Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Maïmouna Doucouré and producer Zangro, “Cuties” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Charlie Shotwell, Jude Law and Oona Roche, “The Nest” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Devin France, “Wendy” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Elisabeth Moss, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Josephine Decker, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Logan Lerman, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and executive producer Brian Lazarte, “McMillions” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director James Lee Hernandez, “McMillions” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Julia Garner, “The Assistant” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Kitty Green, “The Assistant” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Marquise Vilson, director Sam Feder and Amy Scholder, “Disclosure” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Zeke Smith, Zackary Drucker and Jen Richards, “Disclosure” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Rebecca Hall, “The Night House” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director David Bruckner, “The Night House” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Stacy Martin, “The Night House” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Angel Manuel Soto, Caleeb Pinkett, Sherman Payne and Will Catlett, “Charm City Kings” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Wagner Moura, “Sergio” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Brent Travers and Daniel Marc Dreifuss, “Sergio” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Greg Barker, “Sergio” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein, “The Nowhere Inn” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Pilou Asbæk, “Run Sweetheart Run” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Ella Balinska, “Run Sweetheart Run” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Pilou Asbæk, director Shana Feste and Ella Balinska, “Run Sweetheart Run” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Emily Mortimer, “Relic” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Patricia Vidal Delgado, “La Leyenda Negra” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Monica Betancourt, “La Leyenda Negra” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor, writer and director Viggo Mortensen, “Falling” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Lance Henriksen, “Fallen” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Laurent Bouzereau and Natasha Gregson Wagner, “Natalie Wood: What’s Behind It All” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Stacey Reiss, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Mark Nelson, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Matt Wolf, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Subject Linda Leigh, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Marina Zenovich, “Lance” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Andrea Riseborough, “Possessor” and Luxor ” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Karim Saleh, “Luxor” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Brenda Chapman, “Come Away” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Aubrey Plaza, “Black Bear” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

Sundance 2020: Stars like Glenn Close, Kerry Washington and Bill Skarsgard visit TheWrap Studio presented by Heineken in the Pando Art Gallery

advertisement