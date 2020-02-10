Now that Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein have shot The Nowhere Inn, a surreal, insane, and satirical mockery of the ups and downs between Clark’s identity and her person on the stage, St. Vincent, Clark wonders where the St. Vincent’s character can go from here.
The film by director Bill Benz, which premiered at Sundance, deals in depth with the ideas of narcissism and personality that are explored in St. Vincent’s colorful stage shows and indie art rock. But could “The Nowhere Inn” be curtains for St. Vincent?
“I think in the end, in a way, it kind of blows up all of St. Vincent’s character. It’s kind of a finale … where else can you go with it, ”Clark TheWrap said at the Sundance Film Festival.
“So you’re retiring,” Benz Clark asked in response. “I am announcing my retirement and will be training at the WNBA,” she said.
Clark and Brownstein wrote and starred in “The Nowhere Inn” together. Brownstein agrees to make a concert documentary for St. Vincent. The only problem is that the real Annie Clark, as seen in the film, is a boring nerd who prefers to only play Nintendo Switch. Even according to their band members, the only thing that makes Clark interesting is their music. So Brownstein tries to lure part of St. Vincent onto the stage in Clark’s reality, but Clark’s alter ego will soon surpass her and Brownstein in an increasingly bizarre and terrifying way.
The two said that the real Annie Clark had turned to Brownstein to shoot a traditional concert documentary that was to be resolved with Portlandia-style sketches. “The Nowhere Inn” contains real concert material from a show during St. Vincent’s “Fear the Future” tour at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, filmed by comedian and director Bobcat Goldthwait. But after much discussion, “The Nowhere Inn” has developed into something much more.
“Sketching has something wonderfully casual about it, but that seemed to be too much of a discrepancy between Annie’s enhanced aesthetics and formalism, which brings her to St. Vincent. So we decided to expand the narrative accordingly,” said Brownstein. “And we were interested in doing something that is hybrid and spoke to the mystery of music itself. So we didn’t want anything to get in the nose, so it’s kind of a genre curvature. “
“And I think we also realized that even documentaries that are supposed to tell the truth about a subject still come from a lens,” added Clark. “There is still a narrative that has been worked out and is definitely approved by every artist.”
Benz said Clark and Brownstein’s screenplay and visual style were inspired by Nicolas Roeg’s 1970s art house films, which worked with Mick Jagger on films such as “Performance” and Peter Greenaway’s.
“Only Greenaway’s formalism and the psychedelic, psychotic Roeg elements were all things that we discussed a lot before we started filming, and that was the guiding light of the whole project, so to speak,” said Benz.
Clark and Brownstein even wrote a song for the film, the theme song “The Nowhere Inn”, which was inspired by the crooner sound of Roy Orbison and Patsy Cline, but also by the “Psychedelic and Bonkers” influences from Roeg’s films.
“We wrote the song in one day. We wanted it to actually refer to things in the script and the movie and really be so deeply involved in the narrative of the movie, ”said Clark. “So we thought about what kind of metaphor for the place people can get to, so they can take the path of narcissism or the dream of being in some kind of personal purgatory. Yes, it is” The Nowhere Inn “.”
“It really worked out to take the opening part, which we worked out together with the top line and the melodies, and then to marry it with the second half, because that’s how the film is. It’s kind of a Frankenstein of characters, “added Brownstein.”
Clark and Brownstein said that “The Nowhere Inn” is entirely scripted and does not intend to show the “real” ones, but there are some truths as well.
“We definitely circle around truths and the nature of the other. But I think we wanted to enjoy and enjoy the fiction, ”said Brownstein. “Don’t worry about authenticity, don’t worry about who you really are. We understand something very warm and emotional, but we are about it. “
“And there are many things in it that are true, painful, and real, but they are related to many other things in this style. It is not that easy to find the literal truth from the fiction,” added Clark.
However, if Clark really withdraws from the role of St. Vincent, what does she think of the prospect of more acting?
“I really enjoyed playing in this film. But there couldn’t have been a more inviting way. One thing that I wrote with my best friend where we play with Bill who is so great and cozy. It was a very simple introduction to the film, ”she said.
Check out a clip from TheWraps Interview at Sundance with Clark, Brownstein and Benz.
