The animation newcomer Netflix dominated, “Klaus” grabbed seven annies and “I Lost My Body” grabbed three. Will this shake up the Oscar race?
Animation newcomer Netflix was the big winner on Saturday night at ASIFA-Hollywood’s 47th Annual Annie Awards at UCLA’s Royce Hall. “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body” were recognized as the best and best indie films.
Indeed, Sergio Pablos’ innovative 2D Santa Origin story led the pack with seven annies (including direction, character animation, character design, production design, storyboarding and editing), while Jérémy Clapin’s existential French thriller received three awards (including the Writing and the exquisite score by Dan Levy).
Both “Klaus” and “I lost my body” compete against Pixar’s leader “Toy Story 4” in the Oscar race that was hidden from the Annies. But so was everything, with the exception of Disney’s “Frozen 2” (excluded from the Oscar race), which earned two Annies for Feature FX and Voice Acting for Josh Gad’s lovable Olaf.
Disney also won with “Avengers: Endgame”, which recorded “Best Live Action Character Animation” (from Weta Digital). This gives Marvel’s hopes of a VFX Oscar boost, with the VES Awards being the next big hurdle on Wednesday.
The Winsor McCay Award winners went to Satoshi Kon (posthumous), Japanese film director, animator, screenwriter and manga artist; Stop-motion director Henry Selick (“Coraline”, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”); and Disney directors Ron Clements and John Musker (“Moana”, “Aladdin”, “The Little Mermaid”). The June Foray Award was presented to Jeanette Bonds, animator and co-founder of GLAS Animation. and the Ub Iwerks Award went to computer scientist Jim Blinn (JPL animations before the encounter for the Voyager project).
Here is the full list of nominations.
Best feature
“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Best indie feature
“I lost my body” Xilam for Netflix
Best direction – feature
“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Directed by Sergio Pablos
Best writing feature
“I lost my body” Xilam for Netflix
Author: Jérémy Clapin Author: Guillaume Laurant
Best character animation – animated feature
“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Animation supervisor: Sergio Martins character: Alva
Best character design feature
“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Character Designer: Torsten Schrank Character: All characters
Best production design feature
“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Production design: Szymon Biernaki Production design: Marcin Jakubowski
Best storyboarding feature
“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Storyboard artist: Sergio Pablos
Best editorial feature
“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Pablo García Revert
Best music feature
“I lost my body” Xilam for Netflix Composer: Dan Levy
Best FX for feature
Walt Disney Animation Studios “Frozen 2”
Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong
Best character animation – live action
“Avengers: Endgame” Weta Digital
Animation supervisor: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
Best Narrator Feature
Walt Disney Animation Studios “Frozen 2” Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf
Best custom-made
DreamWorks Animation “How To Train Your Dragon Return”
Best short topic
“Uncle Thomas: Bookkeeping for the Days” Ciclope Filmes, National Film Authority of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best VR
“Bonfire” Baobab Studios
Best advertising
“The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Pages” 59 “Telecaster Nexus Studios
Best television / media preschool
Ask the storybots. Episode: “Why do we have to recycle? “JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Best television / media – kids
“Disney Mickey Mouse” episode: “Carried Away” (Disney TV animation / Disney channel)
Best TV / Media – General audience
“BoJack Horseman” episode: “The Client” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Best student film
“The Fox & The Pigeon” Michelle Chua
Best FX for TV / Media
“Love, Death & Robots” episode: “The Secret War Blur” for Netflix
FX artist: Viktor Németh FX artist: Szabolcs Illés FX artist: Ádám Sipos FX artist: Vladimir Zhovna
Best character animation – TV / Media
Episode “His Dark Materials”: 8 BBC Studios
Main animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek
Best character animation – video game
“Unruly Heroes” Magic Design Studios
Character animator: Sebastien Parodi Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC Main animator: Nicolas Leger Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and film sequences
Best character design – TV / Media
“Carmen Sandiego” episode: “The Chasing Paper” Caper Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Character Designer: Keiko Murayama Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux
Best Director – TV / Media
“Disney Mickey Mouse” episode: “For whom the booth fees” Disney TV Animation / Disney Channel
Directed by Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Best music – TV / media
“Love, Death & Robots” episode: “Sonnie’s Edge” Blur for Netflix
Composer / Lyricist: Rob Cairns
Best production design – TV / media
“Love, Death & Robots” episode: “The Witness” Blur for Netflix
Production design: Alberto Mielgo
Best storyboarding – TV / media
“Carmen Sandiego” episode: “Carmen Sandiego Become: Part 1” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Storyboard artist: Kenny Park
Best voice output – TV / Media
“Bob’s Burgers” episode: “Roamin’ Bob-iday “by 20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: Bob
Best Writing – TV / Media
“Tuca & Bertie” episode: “The Jelly Lakes” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Author: Shauna McGarry
Best editorial office – TV / media
“Love, Death & Robots” episode: “Alternate Histories” blur for Netflix
Bo Juhl Nominated: Stacy Auckland Nominated: Valerian Zamel
