advertisement

The animation newcomer Netflix dominated, “Klaus” grabbed seven annies and “I Lost My Body” grabbed three. Will this shake up the Oscar race?

Animation newcomer Netflix was the big winner on Saturday night at ASIFA-Hollywood’s 47th Annual Annie Awards at UCLA’s Royce Hall. “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body” were recognized as the best and best indie films.

Indeed, Sergio Pablos’ innovative 2D Santa Origin story led the pack with seven annies (including direction, character animation, character design, production design, storyboarding and editing), while Jérémy Clapin’s existential French thriller received three awards (including the Writing and the exquisite score by Dan Levy).

advertisement

Both “Klaus” and “I lost my body” compete against Pixar’s leader “Toy Story 4” in the Oscar race that was hidden from the Annies. But so was everything, with the exception of Disney’s “Frozen 2” (excluded from the Oscar race), which earned two Annies for Feature FX and Voice Acting for Josh Gad’s lovable Olaf.

Disney also won with “Avengers: Endgame”, which recorded “Best Live Action Character Animation” (from Weta Digital). This gives Marvel’s hopes of a VFX Oscar boost, with the VES Awards being the next big hurdle on Wednesday.

connected

connected

Netflix

The Winsor McCay Award winners went to Satoshi Kon (posthumous), Japanese film director, animator, screenwriter and manga artist; Stop-motion director Henry Selick (“Coraline”, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”); and Disney directors Ron Clements and John Musker (“Moana”, “Aladdin”, “The Little Mermaid”). The June Foray Award was presented to Jeanette Bonds, animator and co-founder of GLAS Animation. and the Ub Iwerks Award went to computer scientist Jim Blinn (JPL animations before the encounter for the Voyager project).

Here is the full list of nominations.

Best feature

“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Best indie feature

“I lost my body” Xilam for Netflix

Best direction – feature

“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Directed by Sergio Pablos

Best writing feature

“I lost my body” Xilam for Netflix

Author: Jérémy Clapin Author: Guillaume Laurant

Best character animation – animated feature

“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Animation supervisor: Sergio Martins character: Alva

Best character design feature

“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Character Designer: Torsten Schrank Character: All characters

Best production design feature

“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Production design: Szymon Biernaki Production design: Marcin Jakubowski

Best storyboarding feature

“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Storyboard artist: Sergio Pablos

Best editorial feature

“Klaus” Netflix presents a production by The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Pablo García Revert

Best music feature

“I lost my body” Xilam for Netflix Composer: Dan Levy

Best FX for feature

Walt Disney Animation Studios “Frozen 2”

Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong

Best character animation – live action

“Avengers: Endgame” Weta Digital

Animation supervisor: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Best Narrator Feature

Walt Disney Animation Studios “Frozen 2” Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf

Best custom-made

DreamWorks Animation “How To Train Your Dragon Return”

Best short topic

“Uncle Thomas: Bookkeeping for the Days” Ciclope Filmes, National Film Authority of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best VR

“Bonfire” Baobab Studios

Best advertising

“The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Pages” 59 “Telecaster Nexus Studios

Best television / media preschool

Ask the storybots. Episode: “Why do we have to recycle? “JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Best television / media – kids

“Disney Mickey Mouse” episode: “Carried Away” (Disney TV animation / Disney channel)

Best TV / Media – General audience

“BoJack Horseman” episode: “The Client” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Best student film

“The Fox & The Pigeon” Michelle Chua

Best FX for TV / Media

“Love, Death & Robots” episode: “The Secret War Blur” for Netflix

FX artist: Viktor Németh FX artist: Szabolcs Illés FX artist: Ádám Sipos FX artist: Vladimir Zhovna

Best character animation – TV / Media

Episode “His Dark Materials”: 8 BBC Studios

Main animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek

Best character animation – video game

“Unruly Heroes” Magic Design Studios

Character animator: Sebastien Parodi Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC Main animator: Nicolas Leger Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and film sequences

Best character design – TV / Media

“Carmen Sandiego” episode: “The Chasing Paper” Caper Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Character Designer: Keiko Murayama Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux

Best Director – TV / Media

“Disney Mickey Mouse” episode: “For whom the booth fees” Disney TV Animation / Disney Channel

Directed by Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Best music – TV / media

“Love, Death & Robots” episode: “Sonnie’s Edge” Blur for Netflix

Composer / Lyricist: Rob Cairns

Best production design – TV / media

“Love, Death & Robots” episode: “The Witness” Blur for Netflix

Production design: Alberto Mielgo

Best storyboarding – TV / media

“Carmen Sandiego” episode: “Carmen Sandiego Become: Part 1” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Storyboard artist: Kenny Park

Best voice output – TV / Media

“Bob’s Burgers” episode: “Roamin’ Bob-iday “by 20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: Bob

Best Writing – TV / Media

“Tuca & Bertie” episode: “The Jelly Lakes” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Author: Shauna McGarry

Best editorial office – TV / media

“Love, Death & Robots” episode: “Alternate Histories” blur for Netflix

Bo Juhl Nominated: Stacy Auckland Nominated: Valerian Zamel

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement