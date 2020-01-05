advertisement

RFS chief clashes with government over fire funding

For a few hours on New Year’s Eve, the NSW Rural Fire Service’s official advice was crucial and clear to residents and vacationers who lived in the tiny hamlets and bays of Batemans Bay and further south.

“People in bushfire areas between Batemans Bay and Bega should move towards a larger city like Narooma, Moruya, Bega and Batemans Bay before 8 am,” the RFS said on social media late Monday.

Then the Westerners picked up at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the sky darkened, the electricity went out, and confusion and panic took hold.

In the hours and days that followed, the coastal communities and cities listed in the RFS Tweet, as well as dozens of smaller towns scattered south of the Victorian border, came to a standstill as electricity poles and lines in the catastrophic bush fires toppled and burned over the past week devastated and plunged into chaos.

Life as we know it – and take it for granted – has disappeared.

media_cameraMalua Bay residents seek refuge on the beach as the fire approaches. Picture: Alex Coppel

Gas stations and traffic lights stopped working, ATMs went out, ran out of money, shops and supermarkets were closed, a cash-only society, and people stood in line to buy perishable foods that were beginning to spoil and be thrown away and the really desperate ones who had succumbed to the siege mentality began to steal garden hoses and the now rare and highly valued good gasoline.

All of this, even the warm beer that is still served in safe harbors to keep morale up, could not harm the stoic and robust locals of the far south coast.

You are used to living without 24-hour consumption and with a notoriously inconsistent telecommunications network.

In times of information overload, online banking and billing, online via Karachi telecommunications solutions and Menulog deliveries, they could no longer accept the collapse of the mobile networks and the Internet that our society has encountered reliant.

How could anyone survive this hell without mobile phones and evidence that local authorities are dealing with the rapidly expanding crisis?

For those in the danger zone, including my and my family, there were dozens of questions that we had difficulty finding answers to.

Were we in danger? Where was the next fire? Which streets were open to us for evacuation? When will the power supply be restored? What had happened to our mobile data reception? Weren’t we safe on the beach when the rescue blows from the south? Did we make a mistake pulling out our reliable old landline phones? Where can we get gasoline, bread, UHT milk, candles, batteries … a much needed cup of hot tea?

At a pit stop, a woman ran to Annette Sharp (right) and asked her to hold her baby while killing a hunter spider.

The problematic Fires Near Me app of the RFS was faulty for hours because residents and campers unloaded unresponsive mobile phones when searching for answers faster.

The warning message had changed when the RFS app was reloaded.

“Too Late To Leave,” it said threateningly.

Charred chewing gum leaves started to rain, and the sky darkened into a hot, ocher-colored bruise and turned black when my husband and I – season-summer residents of a modest, 50-year-old beach hut in Broulee that his parents had built in the 1960s – Our hut packed three teenage daughters, a dog, a few valuables and hastily packed bags in the family car. They made their way to the next town, Moruya, to get information and gas.

With less than a quarter of a tank of fuel in the car, gasoline was our priority.

media_cameraFirefighters fight a bushfire in thick smoke on January 4th in Moruya, south of Batemans Bay. Picture: Peter Parks / AFP

We would need it if we evacuated and were already nervous about the tight gasoline reserves in the region after driving along the coast from our Sydney home a week earlier.

On this trip, which we had undertaken on December 23, we had packed our trailer boat to the brim with surfboards, inflatable toys, push bikes, Christmas presents, the dog bed and two Eskies that contained our belongings on Christmas Day – including a large one – according to family tradition Serving of ham and champagne – we made a five and a half hour pilgrimage south, confident that we would arrive for dinner and reunite with my husband’s family, including his sister who lives in the city.

When the bushfire closed the Princes Highway halfway there, Nowra, we turned northwest and took the much longer and slower route through the Kangaroo Valley, Goulburn, Braidwood, Cooma and Bega.

The detour would add six hours to our trip, but nothing would affect this year’s vacation on the south coast.

We had to keep an important family appointment.

It was my mother-in-law’s last wish to throw her ashes out to sea before the little weekend when she and her dead husband had been fishing, eating and entertaining family members and friends for almost 60 years. Her death in October triggered plans so that her children could fulfill their wish during the Christmas break.

media_cameraQueues of cars lined up in Manyana on the south coast, waiting for police and RFS to take them out of the fire-haunted area. Picture: David Swift

Without gas stations south of Cooma on our 12-hour two-substance odyssey, we would be forced to drive into a closed Shell garage in Narooma on Christmas Eve at around 12.30 p.m. and search for a three-meter garden hose so that my hardworking husband could use gasoline from our boat to our car to complete the trip.

Exhausted, we searched for a hose in vain for an hour and were preparing to sleep in the car next to the encouraging gasoline browser when out of nowhere, Craig, a local, pulled up to help us.

“Do you have a knife?” He asked when one of my daughters gasped for fear that our torture would culminate in a street robbery.

Five minutes later he was back with the hose we needed and the siphon was on its way. Craig stayed with us until we were safe.

We finally got into our beds at 3:30 a.m., 14 hours after we left Sydney, exhausted but confident that we had left the next fire front near Nowra 140 km behind us.

Six days later, on New Year’s Eve, we were again obsessed with gasoline.

At 11 a.m., an hour after the start of this new crisis, Moruya’s main street was littered with well-meaning locals trying to manage vehicles affected by the power cuts to the city’s traffic lights, and a roadblock was put in place to deal with this to prevent drivers who fled north on the closed Princes Highway.

media_cameraPeople queue up in Narooma to call their families and let them know they’re safe. Picture: Gary Ramage

At the first gas station we encountered, four young women tried to calm a number of concerned drivers and were amazed to find that Moruya was out of electricity and all fuel pumps and ATMs had failed.

There was usually a lot of activity in this city on New Year’s Eve, and the locals got supplies for New Year’s and New Year’s celebrations. Everything was closed this year, including Woolworths.

We tried to pull away empty-handed, but not first, without quickly speaking to the guards at the roadblock we’d come across, most of whom had a different view of roadblocks and the way back Broulee.

Back in the old house, we started spilling gutters, filling buckets, collecting rugs, and reporting to relatives who were in another house across the street when three separate fires appeared in sight – one in the north behind the Malua Bay, a second in the west in the scrubland behind Broulee Elementary School and a third probably in a grass patch on the beach in our south.

A wild, stormy, but fortunately early south wind ignited two of the fires when three water-throwing helicopters descended on them and the locals started to fill eskies and buckets with water and run to the beach to put out the fire that was the weekend fire of the family cabin was closest.

media_camera There were also huge queues for groceries.

The knocking of the helicopter wings brought comfort and fear in the next 72 hours as the heroic pilots of Air-Crane (“Elvis”) and Bell Huey Choppers in front of the tired family hut, whose thin walls rattled, repeatedly drew water from the sea. Three days, when the helicopters came and went relentlessly.

The small house, built by a man who knew nothing about luxury, who grew up in the Depression in Ingleburn in the 1920s and discovered Broulee on a camping trip, is as humble as they come.

Actually just an elevated wooden veranda with four small, non-insulated rooms, from which one has the greatest view of the sea, the stars and a rustic outdoor fireplace made of granite rocks from Moruya – “Just like on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. ”As my father-in-law told me repeatedly before his death six years ago.

The interior of the house, into which every superfluous household appliance, chair, bed, coffee table and television set has been retired, is made of linoleum. Lino flooring. Lino wall covering. Not exactly fire retardant and drafty like an outdoor dunny in the winter months.

media_cameraA water bomb plane refills the Moruya River. Picture: John Grainger

It will certainly never be seen in an episode of Grand Designs, but the little hut is very popular and we would hate it to be consumed by the fire, so we bunkered down, supported by the last ham for Christmas, cheese, crackers , Fruits and the largest bowl of home-made brandy butter ever.

A dilapidated, rusted grill that was discovered in the overcrowded garage and had a little gas in the bottle allowed us to boil water in a pot for a much-needed cup of tea and boil an egg. Unfortunately, we were not lucky enough to find two C-cell batteries for an old transistor radio that was also dug out of its hiding place.

We spent the next two days paying attention to the last RFS warning “Too Late To Leave” while exploring the nearest municipal security zone on foot to save gas. A nearby boat ramp was preferred.

The car radio provided the least information that could be obtained from a local ABC station, although this jeopardized the life of the vehicle battery as we listened to the radio for hours in the stationary car and charged cellphones that were free of data and reception.

Information received from the radio was at times in wild conflict with local information gathered by neighbors and family members on the ground, which contributed to insecurity and growing panic.

The nearby historic wooden town of Mogo was burned down or was it? It didn’t. The local primary school too? Fortunately not.

Then a little miracle happened. Communication was restored overnight on Wednesday. The power outage would continue for many days (and is still ongoing at the time of release), but we hoped we could pull a little more charge out of the car battery for a bushfire update.

By Thursday we had a new RFS Council – evacuate before conditions worsened yesterday.

After the family members hurriedly gathered and sent Nanny to the sea at 10 a.m. with a few well-chosen words, a nephew joined the slow drive north on the blocked Princes Highway and tried to find out if fuel in Batemans could Bay to buy.

media_cameraWorried The residents of Batemans Bay camp in their cars on the beach. Picture: John Grainger

When this information got out of our way, my husband steeled himself for another siphon, which made his stomach rustle. Nobody wants gasoline in their mouths.

At 5:00 p.m. we set off, fired by the thought, along with fire engines and the police at the only functioning gas station in the bay, a Caltex north of the Clyde River, which had a generator and a working EFTPOS to enter a productive queue.

However, our escape route, the Princes Highway, remained closed in Milton, so we decided to return to the bay for dinner at a Thai restaurant that seemed to have power.

We would wait another five hours for the road to reopen and the growing 12-hour queue to snake north to Sydney to get moving.

When it wasn’t before 10 p.m. we turned south and drove past the ruined communities of Rosedale and the still smoldering Bay of Malua to our dark hut in Broulee. We have instructed the children to sleep in their clothes on bare mattresses. We promised to try again at the first light.

On Friday at 4.30 a.m. we were up and back within 30 minutes.

This time we were ready to camp in our car until we got home.

Our evacuation took 10 hours from Broulee to Sydney.

We are now nervously awaiting news from relatives who have been evacuated south to a riverside campsite in Moruya and from communities who are holding on to a massive environmental challenge to hope for.

Originally published as “How My Family Escaped Fire on the South Coast”

