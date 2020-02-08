advertisement

Anne-Marie will play on The greatest dancer live show tonight.

The successful singer will perform her brand new single Birthday in the last live show on Saturday.

Friday night, Anne Marie tweeted a photo behind the scenes, captioned the photo: “Rehearsal for @GreatDancerTV tomorrow !!!!

“WATCH TO WATCH THE FIRST #BIRTHDAY TV PERFORMANCE @Blueboyent are the best !! are 💕 💕 can’t wait x”

You can watch The Greatest Dancer live on BBC One tonight, February 8, starting at 7:10 p.m.

The competition continues as the remaining ten acts go on stage for another of the live challenges.

Each dance number competes to win £ 50,000, a chance to dance on Come strictly dance and be crowned The Greatest Dancer.

Each week, each dance number is a challenge that they must tackle with their dance captain to create an unforgettable performance. For the first time, power is in the hands of home viewers as they vote to decide who stays in the competition.

For the four dance captains Todrick Hall, Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse, the pressure is exerted while they frame their actions throughout the live challenge broadcasts.

Two groups were eliminated last week when all of the women in Cheryl’s jazz group The Queens and Todrick’s solo commercial dancer Ryan Gibson were sent home.

The people competing for the first prize are Duo Lily & Joseph and all the Brothers of Dance contemporary male dance groups from Cheryl’s team.

The current Oti team is made up of the Dark Angels hip-hop dance team, the contemporary group Vale and the Latin pair and ballroom Michael & Jowita

Matthew also has a full team with contemporary fusion dancer Hannah Martin, contemporary soloist Harrison Ellison and street dance duo Ross and Travis.

Finally, Todrick’s team includes contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts and the contemporary mixed dance group Dancepoint.

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday night on BBC One.

The episodes are available to watch in their entirety online via BBC iPlayer.

