advertisement

Anna Sui brought her usual mood in the form of sultry, ready-to-use ensembles and shoes with extreme silhouettes to the runway for autumn 20.

Gothic glamor models floated on the runway, adorned with jewelry by Erickson Beamon and shoes by Teva and John Fluevog.

Anna Sui falls ’20.

advertisement

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Anna Sui falls ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Sui previously worked with both Teva and Fluevog, this New York Fashion Week show announced a remarkable trend for 2020: Flared Heels.

The style appears to be the next extreme shoe silhouette that comes to light after Daniel Lee’s Renaissance for Bottega Veneta Spring ’20 and the madness of men last month for the Parisian men and Milan Fashion Week. Now Anna Sui brings the radio with exhibited heels from Fluevog, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the shoe store.

connected

Anna Sui falls ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The exhibited heel, also known in the fashion world as the curved heel or “Louis heel”, was rightly named after King Louis XIV, the forefather of wearing elevated shoes. The style is defined by its dramatic curve, which starts where the heel meets the shoe.

A close-up of Anna Sui x John Fluevog shoes.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Curved heels were also one of the popular shoe trends of the 1920s, an era that officially took place 100 years ago.

The style also emerged at a time when clothing, shoes and accessories had to be photographed and recorded like never before. A notable designer who uses the extreme shape as a signature in her shoes is Amina Muaddi, who was named FNAA Designer of the Year in 2019.

With exaggerated styles continuing on runways, there is no doubt that the exhibited paragraphs will continue to appear on the streets and on social media.

Anna Sui falls ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other shoe styles of the Anna Sui show were flat sandals by Tevas as well as boots and sneakers, combined with patterned tights and knee-high socks.

Want more?

The colorful runway by Christopher John Rogers in autumn 2020 had Christian Louboutin Heels to offer

Tory Burch was all over the boot at her Fall 2020 NYFW show

Bella Hadid was a feathered dream at Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2020 show

advertisement