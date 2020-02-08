advertisement

Sometimes silence can speak volumes.

The ARL Commission has announced that the national anthem will not be played in the Gold Coast All Stars match after it has accepted the advice of the Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council.

In a statement released by the NRL, the commission said the All Stars game was “a unique event for indigenous Australians and our players’ wishes should be respected”.

advertisement

While the usual suspects are now accusing “Unaustralians”, it would be really un-Australian behavior to ignore how problematic our anthem and national celebration day have become.

This is a country of friendship, a country where class matters – but it is the so-called “first class” that is not valued. In fact, that’s exactly why Poppy Syndrome exists. We don’t like evidence of superiority.

But when the population group that least scales these social leaders demands a fair start, we suddenly close the ranks.

I just can’t understand why it is so important to change the date of Australia Day or to change or adapt our national anthem.

media_cameraBlues players Josh Morris, Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Cody Walker and Damien Cook are seen during the national anthem before Game 1 of the 2019 State of Origin series in Brisbane last year. Picture: AAP

Neither the date of the holiday, nor the words and melody of the hymn are long-standing traditions – in fact, it is only a matter of decades – and no one suggests ignoring the importance of these national icons.

Should we celebrate our country with a holiday? Oh yeah.

Should we choose a day that is not offensive to part of the population? Oh yeah.

I don’t understand – as long as we celebrate the fascination of the Aussie, what do we care if it is? (By the way, we didn’t take January 26th as a holiday until 1994, although all states celebrated the date as Australia Day until 1935.)

If you were hosting a parent appreciation party, would you host it on the day your mother was brutally murdered? Or would you perhaps choose a date that suits every member of your family?

And then there’s our hymn.

Our adolescent anthem was adopted in a referendum in 1977 after being selected in 1984 and is a baby among the other anthems in the world, many of which go back centuries and generations.

Most of our soldiers who fought for our country did so under England’s anthem God Save the Queen (or King).

Despite these relatively new national additions, some are still wondering why the sudden stench after Australia Day and the national anthem. Why is it a problem now?

Well, as a privileged white woman, I would like to suggest that the outcry may not be so sudden, just that we have just started listening.

Jessica Mauboys plays a moving interpretation of the Advance Australia Fair that celebrates Australia Day.

The social landscape has changed significantly in the past two decades, even in the past ten years.

Thanks to social media such as the corona virus, ideas that have never gained a foothold in the so-called mainstream society can now spread. Grass roots movements can go viral, and social change can no longer be instigated only by leaders and hierarchical minds.

The jokes we made, the vagueness we said, the senseless privilege we enjoyed a few years ago are no longer in order.

Some might say that political correctness has gone insane. And sure, as someone who was born without a filter, it can be annoying to look at your mouth, but it’s much easier than being at the other end and being belittled, disparaged, or harassed.

We live in a moment when people are heard who never had a voice. What seems new to us is old for them.

Let’s take January 26th … in 1938, a historic protest was held by Aboriginal Australians who gathered for a conference in Sydney to celebrate “Mourning Day”.

The controversy is not new, but the traction is within white Australia.

The debate about the Advance Australia Fair has been subdued since leading indigenous players decided not to sing the anthem before last year’s All Stars match and during the State of Origin series.

It has been a problem for players and many other indigenous people involved in the game for much longer. After all, “young and free” does not really describe a 40,000 year old culture that was only classified as human in 1967.

To all non-indigenous critics, may I remind you that this was not our wound, it is not our pain, and we cannot tell others how much they can be hurt.

When it comes to the NRL All Stars match and the national anthem, or the lack thereof, I understand the mindset of just playing football and dropping politics, but I disagree.

Sport is one of the few areas where indigenous voices can be heard. In the NRL alone, native players make up 12 percent of the cohort, compared to 2.4 percent of the total population.

So if these voices want to remain silent, it speaks volumes.

We have to open a new page and start a new song book so that all Australians can really celebrate life in the land of happiness.

Originally released as Why It’s the Right Anthem, Gold Coast doesn’t play

advertisement