advertisement

Ankita Raina is happy about the strong start to the season. If you think winning the double crown in Nonthaburi at the ITF women’s event worth $ 25,000 last week was special, 27-year-old Ankita indicated that she was last season in Solapur with a double crown has completed.

“I’m glad I can continue from last year when I ended up winning, but I’m not satisfied. I’m hungry to go to the next level. I want to do well in the Grand Slams. I will use that confidence. ” to improve my game and get the next big result, ” said Ankita in Thailand.

Since Ankita was supposed to play the Fed Cup this week, she could not get into the single category, but will play the double. She quickly pointed out that she had reached the semi-finals of the $ 25,000 event in Australia before the Australian Open. Therefore, she wasn’t missing much in the singles, especially since she would play a WTA event in Hua Hin next week.

advertisement

READ ALSO |

Coronavirus: Fed Cup postponed three weeks after the outbreak

Leaving the Australian Open early was a disappointment, but Ankita said she was helpless because of the suffocating conditions.

“I was disappointed with the qualifying game at the Australian Open because I didn’t feel normal that day. I think smoke also played a role somewhere. I didn’t feel as good physically, which affected my performance.”

In more detail, she said: “The morning I arrived at the venue I could see that the sky was not clear. I remember the blue sky from Melbourne last year. That was probably smoke. It was from the start of my game I felt tired and uncomfortable in my chest. It was strange when there were only two or three games in the game. I took the medical break in the second set. I think it was 1-3 and I threw myself I asked about It was 2-3 when the physiotherapist came to the court and I told them I felt a burning sensation in my chest, my stomach hurt and I just felt drained, which was not common for a sentence and a half. No way! I was just unlucky that it happened on such an important day. “

READ ALSO |

Tata Open Maharashtra: chance that Nagal will be in the spotlight



Overall, Ankita said that although she was interested in improving and reaching higher standards, she was satisfied with her fitness and game.

“I have to keep getting better. I personally can see the improvement in many aspects over the past year and a half,” she said.

Ankita was confident that she would play an important role in taking the Fed Cup team to the next level. The return of Sania Mirza would also play an important role in raising the mood and fortune of the team.

READ ALSO |

Tata Open Maharashtra: chance that Nagal will be in the spotlight



“It is my seventh year in the Fed Cup. It is my favorite week as we play together as a team. I am ready to take on higher level players. I firmly believe that we have a good chance, especially if Sania returns so strongly. ” but at the same time we need some luck, ” she said.

Ankita was thrilled to win a double crown in front of her revered mother in Nonthaburi.

“With God’s grace, I had my mother or team to travel with me. It makes a big difference. Having moral support and having someone to help you with small things makes a big difference. I have traveled alone since I was 14 years old, which is a long time, I rarely have time with the family, so it was nice to have mother with me and I am more than happy, my coach, my team for the slams, ” Ankita to have said.

advertisement