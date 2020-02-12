Are you currently looking for a new car charger? Don’t buy a car charger, buy a Roav Viva from Anker. Yes, it has dual USB ports that can charge your smartphone or tablet, but it’s so much more than just a car charger. It gives you hands-free access to Alexa, just like an Echo Dot, so you can ask all the questions you want and even have access to the same Alexa skills that you use at home. The Roav Viva is a bargain for $ 36, but you can now get one for a new low of just $ 14.87 thanks to a deep discount and an additional 30% discount coupon that you can cut on Amazon.

Here are the bullets from the product page:

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service gives you full voice control in your car. Say the word to get directions, listen to Audible audio books, shop online, play music and more via Bluetooth, Carplay or Android Auto. (Note: FM transmission, AUX and Spotify are not supported.)

Super-fast charging: double charging ports equipped with the exclusive PowerIQ technology from Anker deliver super-fast charging speeds for both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.

Supports Alexa communication: calling, sending messages, handing in and announcements – all hands-free.

What you get: Roav VIVA, user manual, quick start guide, Happy Card, 12 month warranty and our friendly customer service. (Note: Roav VIVA is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.)

Note: Check the dimensions of the space around your car’s cigarette lighter to see if VIVA fits before you purchase. If your VIVA cannot be connected or has problems with the Bluetooth connection, return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Refer to the list of unsuitable car models with which VIVA is not compatible in the user manual in the Technical specifications section below. If you have other problems, contact us via Live Chat in the app.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer can receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

.