We are pretty sure that something was lost in the translation when Anker gave this product a name. It is a water-resistant metal flashlight that is also robust, and we are pretty sure that Anker wanted to call it “Boulder” to draw parallels with the outdoors for potential buyers. Instead, it is called the Anker rechargeable Bolder LC40 flashlight. Oops! Anyway, it’s still a fantastic rechargeable flashlight that is compact, sturdy, insanely bright and now available for sale for just $ 18.99. It also has more than 1,600 5-star ratings on Amazon, so you really can’t go wrong.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

SUPER BRIGHT: 400 lumen Cree LED (lifespan of 50000 hours). A compact but radiant flashlight to illuminate any dark spot, room or place. Functions High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS modes.

DURABLE: Up to 20 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-decreasing brightness of the included premium rechargeable 3350 mAh battery. LEDs have an extended lifespan of 50000 hours. Charge within 6 hours with a 5V 1A adapter (not included) and the included Micro USB cable.

TOUGH AND RELIABLE: IP65 classified. Designed for almost all conditions, from heavy rainfall to dry and dusty environments. The durable aluminum housing and shock resistance are resistant to rough use.

EASY TO HANDLE: Lightweight and easy to carry, the non-slip finish holds you securely in extreme conditions.

WHAT YOU GET: Anker Bolder LC40 rechargeable flashlight (with built-in 3350 mAh rechargeable battery), welcome guide, Micro USB cable and our carefree 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.

