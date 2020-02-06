advertisement

Amazon currently has a large sale on almost all of its most popular devices, and that includes the Echo Auto that Alexa adds to your car. It’s the lowest price ever for just $ 29.99, but the design isn’t great because you have to mount it on your dashboard and use cables. There is another deal that you should consider on Amazon now because it gives you a better-designed Alexa device that stays out of your power port and comes with a free car holder to go with you. Clip the coupon on the spot and use the promotion code UPROAV299 at checkout, and you can pick up the wildly popular Roav VIVA from Anker with a car holder for just $ 29.99!

Here is more from the product page:

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service gives you full voice control in your car. Say the word to get directions, hear the latest news, shop online, play music and more via Bluetooth, CarPlay, Android Auto or an AUX-In connection.

Speech isolation: 2 integrated microphones ensure noise reduction and accurate speech identification.

Super-fast charging: double charging ports equipped with the exclusive PowerIQ technology from Anker deliver super-fast charging speeds for both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge is not supported.

Confirm: secure your phone while driving with the supplied magnetic holder. What you get: Roav VIVA, car holder, manual, QSG, Happy Card, skill cards, 12 months warranty and our friendly customer service.

Note: Check the dimensions of the space around your car’s cigarette lighter to see if VIVA fits before you purchase. If your VIVA cannot be connected or has problems with the Bluetooth connection, return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchase

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement