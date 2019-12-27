advertisement

There is no doubt that Apple’s AirPods are the most popular headphones of the holidays this year. What’s more, they are now on sale from $ 139. But before you spend so much money on a pair of earplugs, there is another option that you may want to consider. The Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless earbuds have better sound quality, better battery life and a more comfortable design, and an Amazon discount coupon drops them to just $ 49.99. That is always a low price for Bluetooth buttons that will surprise you.

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Crystal clear calls: each earphone has two microphones with beamforming noise cancellation and CVV 8.0 technology for superior vocal enhancement and background noise cancellation. This ensures that your voice can be clearly heard on the other side – without interference.

Incredible sound powered by Graphene drivers: delivers music with a wider sound stage and exceptional accuracy and clarity. BassUp technology improves bass by up to 43% and aptX audio offers lossless transfer between your device and the wireless earbuds.

40 hours of playing time with fast charging: once charging gives you 7 hours of listening pleasure, while the charging cassette extends that for up to 40 hours. If you are in a hurry and need power quickly, simply charge 10 minutes and get up to 1 hour of play time.

Waterproof IPX7: life P2 wireless earbuds have an IPx7 protection that is resistant to liquids in all weather conditions.

Pairing in one step: our patented push and go technology streamlines the installation process so that when you remove the wireless earphones from the charging cradle, they automatically connect to the last paired device.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

advertisement