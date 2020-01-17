advertisement

If you are tired of feeling like a million different cables to charge all the different gadgets and gadgets you own, we will make you an extremely happy man or woman. Market leader Anker not only makes a single cable with Lightning, USB-C and microUSB connectors, it is now on sale for just $ 11.24! Use the discount code AK8436W3 at checkout while you purchase the Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 cable in black or white, and you get it for the lowest price ever. This deal is only available for a few days or until it is sold out, so grab one or two while you can.

Here is more info from the product page:

– One for everything: charge all your devices with the interchangeable, built-in Micro USB, USB-C and Lightning connectors.

– Improved durability: extreme reinforcement keeps internal wiring protected against trauma and degradation.

– Fast charging: Apple MFi certification and strict quality tests ensure that all your devices are charged safely, at the fastest possible speed.

– A lifelong cable: we are so confident in the long-lasting performance of PowerLine II that we have given it a hassle-free lifetime warranty.

– What you get: Anker PowerLine II 3-in-1 cable, a hassle-free lifetime warranty and friendly customer service.

