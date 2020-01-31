advertisement

According to a recent livestream moderated by Vic Mignogna, the spokesman claimed to have spoken to several anime congress organizers who informed him that their volunteers had threatened to stop if Mignogna was invited as a prominent guest.

In his weekly livestream, which was hosted on the Unlocked app and re-uploaded to Twitter with the kind permission of user Victor Vargas, Mignogna states that he has heard from various convention organizers that “some of their volunteers are threatening as if they were stop when you bring me to the show. “

Mignogna explains:

“And do you know what else is going on? I have spoken to a few congress organizers and they tell me that they really want me and they know that there would be a lot of fans who would like to come, but guess what they tell me? Some of their volunteers are threatening to stop if they take me to the show. Can you belive that?”

Mignogna also expressed the belief that conventions are more for “attendees who buy tickets and come to events” rather than employees, guests, or sellers:

“No conventions are made for the staff. I don’t know when everything was turned upside down and the speakers actually thought that the conventions were about them. Because they are not. The conventions are not about the staff. Conventions are not for providers. The conventions are aimed at participants who buy tickets and come to the event. “

In response to the alleged protests, Mignogna concludes that anyone who would criticize the “political statements of some volunteers” “was not in the best interest of the Convention”.

He stated:

“I can’t imagine Congress organizers turning away from four, five, or six hundred participants to influence the political message of some volunteers, because anyone who does that doesn’t really keep the best of Congress in mind. “

