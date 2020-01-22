advertisement

A humorous animated series based on the British royal family is underway. And with royalty more than ever in the headlines, the timing couldn’t be more appropriate.

The show is a satire and it’s called “The Prince”. He takes a look at the royal family through the eyes of Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate.

There is an excellent voice cast aligned with Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as butler to George Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

Gary Janetti, who is a screenwriter and producer of “Family Guy” and “Will & Grace”, is behind the series. In addition to writing and producing the show, he will also play the main character of 6 years old.

The series is inspired by the now famous Instagram account of Janetti who makes fun of royalty.

20th Century Fox Television will produce and the show will air on HBO Max.

