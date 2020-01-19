advertisement

You don’t need Oscar attention to score at the box office, though it helps.

This week’s Oscar nominations brought competitors “1917” (universal) and “Parasite” (neon) to further box office results. Other nominees saw little influence, from “Bombshell” (Lionsgate) to the expansion of the French Oscar entry “Les Miserables” (Amazon) in the second week. While some Oscar supporters were neglected, crowdpleaser “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros.) did quite well. This is the uneven effect of the award, which has dominated the professional world for almost half a year.

Even if the results don’t meet expectations, it still works. This is the case with “Weathering With You” (GKids), the Japanese animated smash that has already raised $ 5 million in its national release in five days. This is a nice reminder that innovative strategies such as B. Demonstrations on weekdays can also lead to success outside of the conventional pattern for limited publications.

After a qualifying run in Los Angeles, Alex Gibneys’ Expose Russia “Citizen K” (Greenwich) opened on a exiled billionaire against Vladimir Putin in New York for a strong $ 10,500 over the weekend. The WGA laureate will be expanded to other cinemas in the coming weeks (six this Friday) without hoping to be nominated for a documentary Oscar, but is still showing appeal.

opening

Weathering with you (GKids) – metacritical: 72; Festivals include: Toronto 2019

$ 1,731,000 in 486 cinemas; PTA (per theater average): $ 3,562; Accumulated: $ 5,074,000

Although the # 1 film in Japan won neither the best international feature film nor the animated Oscar last year, the film started off spectacularly inland. From Makoto Shinkai, whose “Your Name.” Raised $ 5 million three years ago, the film kicked off Wednesday and Thursday with event screenings (it was number 2 overall on both days), followed by regular screenings this weekend in almost 500 theaters across the country to star starring GKids’ largest commercial, which has released most of the major international animated films in recent years (though not “Your Name”)

What’s next: Holiday Monday will add to this, and these big ones will extend their run and get additional interest in this success in the spring.

VHYes (Oscilloscope) – metacritical: 49; The festivals include: Fantastic 2019

$ 28,000 in 22 cinemas; PTA: $ 1,272

This comedy was shot on VHS and is similar to previous found footage films. It is about the adventures of a teenager with a video camera. It follows the first successful festival shows with a multi-city release as an event release (not a complete show). It sparked interest in the first demonstrations.

What’s next: This will be introduced in other cities in the coming weeks.

SRAB Films / Rectangle Productions / Lyly Films

Second week

Les Miserables (Amazon)

$ 66,569 in 42 theaters (+38); PTA: $ 1,585; Accumulated: $ 103,202

Major ad purchases and the nomination for the International Feature Film Oscar were in-game for this above-average expansion on the second weekend for a release with special subtitles. The result remains low, similar to the platform appointments last weekend. Despite the “Parasite” box office, this reminds us of how difficult it is to get audiences interested in non-English films.

Ongoing / expanding (Gross over $ 50,000)

1917 (Universal) week 4

$ 22,100,000 in 3,612 theaters (+178); Accumulated: $ 76,800,000

The 40% drop on the second weekend is a positive sign for Sam Mendes’ World War I event film, which was awarded the Globe and PGA. The Martin Luther King vacation, Oscar nominations and additional theaters contributed to the increase in the total number. In context, “The Revenant” was the last major studio-wide release to be released alongside the Oscar nominations. The second weekend with the same elements in the game and a higher gross result from the previous weekend only fell by 20%. This suggests that this film with clear word of mouth and wind in the back doesn’t quite have the same swing. It dropped to 3rd place this weekend behind the new openers “Bad Boys for Life” and “Dolittle”.

Mercy only (Warner Bros.) Week 4

$ 6,000,000 in 2,457 cinemas (+82); Accumulated: $ 19,613,000

Although the supporting actor Oscar had no hope for the SAG nominee Jamie Foxx, this court drama about the death penalty only decreased by 38% this weekend. With great word of mouth and Warner’s constant support, this could take a while.

parasite (Neon) week 15

$ 1,745,000 in 843 cinemas (+498); Accumulated: $ 27,733,000

Despite a huge leap in theater numbers and only partial shows, this still strong Korean film is still over $ 2,000 and needs to add more before the general availability of home television programs is reached on January 28th.

Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight) week 14

$ 1,400,000 in 1,005 cinemas (+880); Accumulated: $ 23,500,000

While “Jojo” has been in cinemas for over 90 days, Searchlight is delaying its post-theatrical play for Taika Waititi’s comedy Oscar nominee. This weekend they continued to grow their gross as they approached a potential $ 30 million.

Uncut gemstones (A24) Week 6

$ 1,200,000 in 930 theaters (-1,151); Accumulated: $ 46,129,000.

The edgy drama by Safdie Bros. with Adam Sandler is just below A24’s best gross (“Lady Bird” at $ 49 million), but it has that amount without an Oscar nod or the usual 10% or more of Canadian gross ( since then) The film like the rest of the world is played there on Netflix. At this time, it is the largest gross domestic company in the United States.

bomb (Lionsgate) week 6

$ 630,000 in 410 theaters (-879); Accumulated: $ 29,430,000

Despite three nominations (including two for acting), the number of theater-goers has dropped sharply this week, and the gross value of Jay Roach’s Fox News # MeToo film has decreased by a larger percentage.

Pain and fame (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 16

$ 95,522 in 167 theaters (+63); Accumulated: $ 4,192,000

Pedro Almodovars Best Actor and International Film Nominee will be roughly in line with our estimate for Netflix’s “Roma” and Amazon’s “Cold War” and before Magnolia’s “shoplifting” with the transition to home theater last year.

The song of the names (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5

$ 90,522 in 76 theaters (+6); Accumulated: USD 482,253

This post-war story with Tim Roth and Clive Owen, which reconnect after decades, continues their humble, limited game.

Harriet (Focus) week 12

$ 68,000 in 95 theaters (-27); Accumulated: $ 43,017,000

Little has changed for this biopic nominated by Best Actress and Song compared to last week’s gross, which has already reached an impressive total.

Also noticed:

Invisible life (Amazon) – $ 23,958 in 15 cinemas; Accumulated: $ 119,279

clemency (Neon) – $ 17,949 in 10 theaters; Accumulated: $ 135,081

Citizen K (Greenwich) – $ 10,500 in a theater; Accumulated: USD 37,123

