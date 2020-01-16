advertisement

The Kingdom of the Aquaman license extends beyond the seven seas. Warner Bros. and the director of the 2018 film, James Wan, are producing an animated mini-series exclusively for HBO Max.

ComicBook.com reports that the three-part series is called Aquaman: King of Atlantis and is a continuation of the first film. Arthur picks up where it left off and looks at the throne for new threats to his reign.

A press release has been sent out summarizing the following:

“Aquaman has to face the challenge and prove to his subjects and himself that he is the right man for the trident. “

Allies and enemies

HBO Max chief of original content, Sarah Aubrey, said the following and spoke about Aquaman’s characters, storylines, and box office success:

“This property in DC is a popular favorite with well-known characters and dynamic storylines. After the blockbuster of Warner Bros. Pictures, we are convinced that “Aquaman: King of Atlantis” will be an exciting addition to our already solid range of children’s and family programs. “

Aubrey and the Synopsis don’t reveal much, but ComicBook.com notes that “Vulko and Mera will be on hand” to continue as Arthur’s allies. If Orm joins them it’s a different story.

Momoa to regain the role?

There is no word on whether Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe will repeat their roles. Momoa is as close to his character as Hugh Jackman Wolverine. His presence is very likely, if not a sure thing.

We also don’t know which villains can emerge from the depths. Wan could the subplot with Black Manta and Dr. Continue Stephen Shin who were teased during Aquaman’s mid-credits instead of saving them for the next film. Everything is fair play.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is produced by Wan, his Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear, animation veterinarian and president of WB Animation Sam Register, and Rob Hackett as executive producer. The showrunners are Victor Courtright and Marly Halpern-Graser, who also produce as a co-executive.

Aquaman had over $ 1.1 billion in earnings worldwide and was the most successful DC film ever, ahead of Joker and The Dark Knight. The sequel is scheduled for December 2022, and we are also promised a horror spin-off for The Trench.

What do you think? Is more Aquaman a good thing? Are you going to register for HBO Max? Let us know.

