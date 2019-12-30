advertisement

Many animals at the Greater Vancouver Greater Vancouver Zoo are living in “barren, under-sized cages and enclosures that restrict them from engaging in natural behavior,” according to a report released Monday (December 30th) by the Vancouver Humane Society. .

She urges the Aldergrove Zoo to improve conditions for its animals and move away from “keeping animals unworthy in B.C.’s climate.”

It was prepared for society by Zoocheck, an international charity based in Canada based on wildlife protection, based on “issues identified during three separate visits”.

In the report, Zoocheck noted that there have been improvements since the charity began releasing reports of the launch of the Greater Vancouver Zoo in 1997, saying the zoo appears to have made a number of “significant, very positive” changes. , but adding “some longstanding issues remain problematic and need to be addressed.”

“They include, but are not limited to, the lack of space for certain species, lack of appropriate environmental conditions, lack of environmental and behavioral enrichment, lack of shelter and privacy areas, lack of appropriate social contexts, water surplus underground and water logging. sealing substrates “.

Vancouver Humane Society spokesman Peter Fricker said the zoo does not provide animals with a stimulating environment that allows for natural activities such as climbing, foraging or digging.

“The main issue is the lack of enrichment,” Fricker told The Black Press.

Given the amount of space available on the 120-acre site, Fricker said the zoo needs to build larger enclosures with animals to do, “to ease boredom and frustration.”

In the longer term, he said, the zoo should stop keeping the animals abducted for fun and move on to being a sanctuary for native wildlife.

Fricker said the closure of the zoo giraffe has not changed since a Zoocheck report in 2003 described it as “barren and there is no incentive for animals to engage in natural behavior.”

In the new report, Zoocheck said giraffes are not suited to the climate of BCs, and suggested the zoo consider building a new, larger, climate-controlled fence or relocating the giraffes to a “more species-appropriate structure. somewhere else”.

The report cites the zoo’s report exhibit as an example of an undeserved siege that denies natural behavior because it provides “little or no ability for birds to fly.”

The Zoocheck report also found that reptiles were kept in “very limited circumstances” with “minimal” space.

The hippopotamus sheath was criticized for “lacking any vegetation or elements of enrichment” and the internal holding object was described as “small and not suitable for permanent maintenance of these animals.”

The zoo’s red fox must be found in a companion or sent to an institution that can meet its social requirements, the report said.

The monkeys and squirrels, they said, were in small enclosures and had to be moved to more suitable accommodation.

Fricker said the report had been sent to the zoo, which did not respond.

“We would hope the zoo would pay attention,” Fricker commented.

The Black Press has turned to the Greater Vancouver Zoo for an answer.

The zoo was called the Vancouver Game Farm when it first opened on August 20, 1970, and operated as a family business by Pat Hines and his wife Ann, then their daughter Eleanor and husband Hugh Oakes until sold to new owners in 1991.

Game Farm then became known as the Greater Vancouver Zoological Center, adding new animal enclosures, miniature train, picnic park and other features.

In 1999, the name changed again to the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

The facility is the largest facility of its kind in B.C. and home to more than 140 wild and exotic animals including lions, a tiger, cheetah, giraffe and hippos.

It also contributes to conservation efforts on various fronts, including work to re-establish the tainted frog population and the painted western turtle.

Over the years, the zoo has faced controversy over the untimely death of some giraffes and the treatment of one of its hippos.

Following the closing of the critique, an outdoor enclosure for the hypnotist was built, including a large basin.

Occasionally there have been protests by animal rights activists at the zoo.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

A giraffe at the Great Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove. A report released Monday (December 30th) by the Vancouver Human Society said giraffe closure has not improved since a 2003 report that called it “barren and there is no stimulation”. Langley Advance Times file

