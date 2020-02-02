advertisement

Angus Taylor is very sorry to see McKenzie resign

Energy minister Angus Taylor says that the hotly contested minister, Bridget McKenzie, has “done a great job” and is “very sorry” that she will leave the cabinet on Sunday.

The Nationals senator resigned from the cabinet and took on the post of leadership after a report on a sports funding system found that she violated ministerial standards by not disclosing her membership in an arms club before granting funds.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked Ms. McKenzie for her “hard work” and “commitment” when she was a member of his front bank.

Mr. Taylor told Sky News presenter Sharri Markson that he would “really be sorry Bridget is leaving the cabinet”.

“She did a great job,” he said.

