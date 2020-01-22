advertisement

A rural elementary school received a good grade on its last inspection.

Inverarity Primary School is a small school outside of Forfar.

There is a nursery class with two primary classes. At the time of the inspection, there were 13 children in the crèche and 32 children in the primary school.

Education Scotland inspectors praised the school’s leadership and the behavior of the students.

The reporter said the students were “polite, well-behaved, responsible and enthusiastic in kindergarten and school.”

The document then underlined “the very effective leadership of the head teacher”.

“The head teacher has a solid understanding of the needs of the school and a clear vision of continuous improvement, which is managed at an appropriate rate of change.”

Two areas for improvement were discussed with the director and a representative of the Angus Council.

School staff were asked to “continue the planned developments of the program, to ensure that children progress as best as possible and develop continuous learning, life and work skills”.

The team was also challenged to “create high-quality learning experiences, as well as assessment approaches, to ensure that children know how well they are doing and what they are doing.” must do to improve. “

An Education Scotland spokesperson said, “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve, so we will no longer be visiting as part of this inspection.”

